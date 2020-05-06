Coronavirus: at least 10 million liters of beer destroyed due to containment

The closure of cafes, the end of tourist activities and the cancellation of festivals has left more than 10 million liters of beer overdue, mostly in barrels. According to the professional association of Brasseurs de France, this merchandise will have to be destroyed.

The reason ? Unlike classic lagers, beers for the trash are unpasteurized beers. “They are very hoppy beers and, if they are kept too long, when they exceed two to three months of conservation, the olfactory effect and the taste effect, the aroma, disappears”, explained Maxime Costilhes, the general delegate of Brewers of France.

One in two breweries has received a loan guaranteed by the State

If these 10 million liters seem little compared to a production of 22.5 million hectoliters in 2020, it is a loss of several million euros for brewers, some of whom have fragile finances. .

“We are a very indebted sector, since we invested 241 million euros in development in 2019, a significant figure for a turnover of just over 4 billion euros,” adds Maxime Costilhes. However, with the crisis, around 25% of breweries are currently shutdown due to lack of activity and 70% have suffered a loss of 50% of turnover or more since March 15.