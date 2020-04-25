Coronavirus: behind the scenes of the new life of a hypermarket

A hypermarket is first and foremost characteristic noises. Cries of children, announcements at the microphone of exceptional reductions, tastings of cured meats animated by a merchant with a powerful voice. None of this at the Auchan hypermarket in Villebon-sur-Yvette (Essonne), where only echoes of crates and squeaks of carts are heard.

“It seems very calm,” recognizes director Fabien Bertail. Should we be worried? It is Thursday, April 9, the day before Easter weekend, and the store is immersed in relative tranquility. For a month, the atmosphere has changed. Less noisy, and imprint of gravity. It is enough to observe the furtive glances exchanged between the customers, which translate a host of questions. Does the neighbor respect the meter and a half of regulatory separation? Am I at distance from postilion? Has the maturity of this lawyer been controlled by many hands? What about the separation bar to place on the conveyor belt of the body?

“As soon as Macron speaks, we do at least 30% more”

From his office, the director has a bird’s eye view of his 10,500 square meter hypermarket. Jérémy Lempin

The manager perceives these fears from his office, from where he enjoys a bird’s-eye view of his 10,500 square meter store, with 400 employees and 49 references of grated emmental cheese. He first attributes this calmness to the gauge now set for a maximum of 200 customers in the building. They come less often, are not accompanied, but fill their carts to the brim. The receipts are therefore less numerous, but display sums rarely less than 100 euros, and can go up to 500 euros.

Fabien Bertail also guesses many new buyers, because “they don’t have a loyalty card”. Would they be reassured by the distance between barges offered by a very large area? By the range of products offered? The director noticed the arrival “of young people, who had to order on UberEats before”. And men too. “They don’t know the locations in the store. Some are panicked, they call their wives to find out if they bought the right product. “

Despite the apparent calm, the store experienced double or even three-digit growth from Monday to Friday. Sales slowed down on weekends, on busy days in normal times. But, overall, the results are unexpected, driven by the closure of surrounding markets and the consumption of an additional daily meal in homes. In fact, turnover seems to follow the rebounds in the news. “As soon as Macron speaks, we do at least 30% more,” notes the boss.

The textile department helps food

The first speech of the President of the Republic, Thursday, March 12, kicked off a “month of madness”. The 40 boxes were protected with pallet film held by wooden cleats, replaced 48 hours later by solid plexiglass protections. Adhesive tapes had also to be affixed to the floor to mark the distance to be observed in the queue at the checkouts. And change the schedules. The store closes at 8 p.m. instead of 9:30 p.m. The night shifts, responsible for filling the shelves and cleaning, arrive around midnight instead of 3 or 4 a.m., finishing earlier and no longer cross of public. And a time slot – between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. – is now reserved for law enforcement, firefighters and caregivers, before the official opening.

New schedules for the cleaning service which arrives around midnight instead of 3 or 4 in the morning.Jérémy Lempin

The masks, in the shape of a duckbill or a coffee filter, have also appeared. Employees in contact with the public must wear one. On the other hand, it remains little used by other employees, who accuse it of complicating breathing, keeping warm and misting their glasses. “I am not afraid,” admits one of these employees who prefers to keep his mask around his neck. Conversely, the agents in charge of automatic cash desks, which are very popular, have just received plexiglass visors. They now look like apprentice chemists.

In front of the only open entrance to the hypermarket, customers wait between fifteen and forty-five minutes. Jérémy Lempin

The store only opens one entrance, arranged in a serpentine shape. The waiting time, between fifteen and forty-five minutes, already seems to have become a part of everyday life, even if some tensions may arise. A fight started last week, nothing serious. In front of us, a truck driver gets annoyed, explains that he is one of the exempt from queuing. The rule is however formal: only members of the police or nursing staff, pregnant women, disabled people and people over 70 years old, have priority.

“But of course, I have the right! Call the manager! Will insist the client. Faced with management’s refusal, he preferred to leave. Others impatient have already tried to enter the store by brandishing fake ID or disability cards. By the time of confinement, security guards would almost turn into nightclub bouncers. Better to be fussy. Strict compliance with these safety rules seems to be favored by consumers. “It reassures me to see everything that is done. I would not go shopping without all these measures, ”said Vincent, a regular who only comes every ten days. Has this vigilance become the best selling point? “In any case, it can become a serious handicap for stores that do not comply with these instructions,” concedes Fabien Bertail.

These measures also have the merit of calming the fears of the employees, in particular the hostesses and cashiers – we do not say a cashier “because their job is not limited to beeping and taking money”. Lyes, head of this service, recognizes that he had to do “a little social” at the start. “My teams were asking a lot of questions. There was no panic, but worry. The distribution of the masks was good. “

The boxes are surrounded by Plexiglas protections, a reassuring barrier for this hostess. Jérémy Lempin

At the reception, Jamila wishes to salute the responsiveness of the management. “You know, we’re going through something very difficult. I come the ball in the belly, but I work by solidarity. Fortunately we are well protected. She said that with tears in her eyes, handing us a thank you letter addressed to her leaders, already sent to BFMTV, so that we could publish it in our columns.

The fear of certain employees is mixed with sincere joy. Between them there is a “good atmosphere”. The textile department, not really overwhelmed, helps food. “We play collectively. It’s nice. We talk more between us, “rejoices Loïc, from the dairy, who will lend a hand to frozen foods when he has time. Nathalie was transferred to the cheese department after the closure of her snacking stand. “It changes me a little. But I was good at snacking. I miss my clients every morning the same. “

The absenteeism rate seems low, given the context. No more than 15%: a few employees with long-term illnesses or parents forced to keep their children. Employees are finally relieved to be able to work and not to know the anxiety of the snack eaten nor the torments of confinement.

“I live with five people in 80 square meters. It almost feels good to come here, assumes Otilia, from the bakery department. And then, there is no more traffic jam to go to work. Another employee slipped to his colleague: “Do you imagine staying with your three children at home, with only one hour out?” Didier, the fishmonger, begins to worry. In three days, he will be on vacation for a week and he wonders how he will deal. “It is the first time in my life that I have not wanted to rest. “

No general shortage, as sometimes announced

In the fish department, the choice on the stalls becomes poorer, because the fishermen go out less at sea. Jérémy Lempin

Employees also began to scrutinize customers’ carts with interest, observing changes in their consumption, revealing fears, impulses and incompressible pleasures. They saw the explosion in sales of bleach, gloves and wipes. They deplore the fact that the pastry department is robbed. Pastry or baking powder, cannot be found.

José, head of the office department, is approached every two minutes by customers anxious to get ink cartridges: “Everything related to telework – laptops, connectors, printers – works very well. A new need is also beginning to be felt: hair clippers. Fortunately, he anticipated and built up a stock two weeks ago. His domain takes advantage of the closing of specialized stores like Darty or Boulanger.

Auchan even becomes a spare tire for individuals whose fridge or washing machine has just broken. A young girl, panicked, collapses. “Do you sell phones?” Mine just dropped. “Yes, reassures José, there are even iPhones!” Relief. Others take advantage of the confinement to afford “TVs at 1,000 euros”. A man with bored eyes asks where to find the latest Switch game console. “Out of stock, only the light version remains. ” That should do.

DIY and gardening are also growing in popularity. “People have time. After their jogging, they discover their green thumb, ”notes Bertrand, a salesperson. Thyme, tomato plants and lavender leave quickly. “Those who have to settle for a balcony opt for synthetic grass. »A customer approaches and asks, very seriously:« Do you know where I can find liquid to make bubbles? Confinement also brings back abandoned leisure activities. Thus, the success of books, but only in pocket, crosswords, puzzles from 7 to 77 years old, coloring, sudoku…

In the butchery department, Fabien also noticed that customers benefit from the time found. “The smoked breast works well because people make their own bacon. His neighbor at the fishmonger sees a greater variety of demands, “because everyone starts cooking again.” But the selection offered tends to be reduced, fishermen, in great difficulty, going out less at sea.

Despite some “economic disruptions” – right now, it’s flour -, store managers are happy to have endured “the shock of demands” before confinement without having experienced a general shortage, as some predicted. “So yes, on toilet paper, maybe people used to buying Lotus four leaves pink with aloe vera had to fall back on the Auchan brand three layers, quips Fabien Bertail. But no drama. No one will miss anything if you consume normally. “

Employees enjoy unexpected recognition

A drive employee fills a client’s trunk. To cope with the influx, this service had to hire a dozen students.Jérémy Lempin

The other great success of this confinement is at the end of the parking lot. The drive is experiencing double-digit growth and had to hire a dozen students, all masked, in order to cope with the influx, or 20% more labor. Eric, the manager, rubs his hands: the data collected will be used to send new customers attractive offers. But he remains concerned about partial compliance with essential rules. “Users are encouraged to stay in their vehicle while loading their trunk. Some, however, want to go out to open the box of eggs and check their condition. Others arrive two hours before the scheduled meeting, when a hundred consumers, every day, do not even come to pick up their products.

There are also warm customers, softened when they see the young employees hurrying to prepare their order with their eyes riveted on a screen attached to their wrist. A lady brought a cake for the team, a gentleman offered a bottle of wine. All employees enjoy unexpected symbolic recognition. It’s not much, just a big thank you or “good luck”. “Customers no longer yell at us,” says Jamila, at the front desk. Before, it was always there are too many people, there are too many queues, I can’t find this product. Now they are calmer. They put themselves in our place. “