Coronavirus Brazil Update: After Confirmed COVID-19 Case in Amazon Tribe, Rio’s Christ the Redeemer Statue Lit Up

Brazil has now reached more than a thousand death since the first case of Coronavirus in the country. Unfortunately, one of the cases was recorded in a remote Amazon tribe– resulting in the death of a 15-year-old boy. The boy died while inside an intensive care unit. Meanwhile, as a sign of gratitude to all frontliners in the world, the country’s famous Christ the Redeemer has lit up, dressed as a doctor to give thanks to all medical personnel worldwide.

CNN reported that the country’s leader President Jair Bolsonaro is still one of the leaders around the world that do not take the virus seriously, even today.

This issue becomes even worse after the first case of Coronavirus death was reported in a remote Amazon tribe located in the country.

On the weekend, a 15-year-old boy from an indigenous tribe died while inside an intensive care unit in Brazil. The boy named Alvanei Xirixan died after getting Coronavirus. The family wanted their son’s body to be back in their place. However, health experts warn that this could cause further transmission of the disease.

This raises issues on whether the country is capable to treat indigenous people despite their lack of resources in proper healthcare and knowledge about the virus.

Brazil’s Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta already explained that they deeply care for tribes easily acquiring the virus. Due to this, the government said that they’re planning to build field hospitals for tribes that are vulnerable to the contagion.

“We are extremely concerned about the indigenous communities,” he said.





