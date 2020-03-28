Coronavirus: “Can I get a stop to babysit when my husband telecommutes?”

Every day, Le Parisien takes action to answer your questions about the coronavirus. Today we are looking at that of Mélanie, who wonders if she can request a work stoppage to take care of her children, while her husband works from their home. “It is impossible for him, who is an executive engineer, to telecommute and take care of our two young children at the same time,” she pleads.

The answer is yes. Contacted by Le Parisien, the Ministry of Labor confirms that it is possible to request a stop to take care of his children, as long as his spouse continues to occupy his position, whether teleworking or not. If both spouses work, including teleworking, it is also possible to alternate work stoppages from one week to the next.

“The only condition is that both parents do not benefit from this judgment at the same time,” said the ministry. Trainees in vocational training, assimilated to employees of the training organization, can also benefit from these stops.

Since the schools closed on March 16, many French people have been forced to keep their children at home. The government has put in place a work stoppage similar to sick leave so that they can stay at home while keeping their compensation, without a waiting day.

According to the director of the National Health Insurance Fund (CNAM), Nicolas Revel, “838,000 work stoppages of people who have to stay at home to keep their child (ren) and who cannot telework” have been deposited in 15 days after the opening of this specific device.

