Coronavirus. Central Africa: BEAC lowers cost of electronic transactions

#Gabon : The Bank of Central African States (BEAC) has announced the drop in electronic transaction costs at the level of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (Cemac). It thus wishes to contribute to the fight against the expansion of the coronavirus at the regional level.

through a press release on April 15, 2020, the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) informs the banking community that its Monetary Policy Committee (CPM) “supported the initiative to invite payment service providers to lower the costs of electronic money transactions and digital payments for Cemac ”. In addition, the CPM recommends that credit institutions guarantee the provision of all the usual services to their customers and strengthen remote banking operations.

These incentive measures for the use of digital payments in the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (Cemac), according to Beac, are purely intended “to support the efforts of the public authorities of the member states of Cemac in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, by encouraging people to practice social distancing ”.

Thus, bank cards, mobiles and other electronic payment instruments are now interoperable for, among other things, cash transfer and payment operations in Cemac, without handling cash or needing to travel. The handling of cash, a factor of non-social distancing, is indeed carrying the risk of contamination with Covid-19. According to the John Hopkins University assessment, as of April 16, 2020, the Cemac subregion recorded approximately 1,200 confirmed cases positive for the coronavirus, for around 20 deaths.