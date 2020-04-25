Coronavirus: death of Nexity’s CEO at the age of 51

A company in shock. Jean-Philippe Ruggieri, 51, died on the night of Thursday to Friday from the consequences of the new coronavirus, which is raging around the world. The Nexity executive, who had taken the reins of the real estate group in March 2019, had been hospitalized since April 15.

In a press release published on Friday, the company announced “with emotion and great sadness” the disappearance of its managing director. She highlights in particular “her energy, her empathy and her charisma recognized by all” and evokes the “great void for all the leaders and collaborators of the Group” that this sad news leaves.

A tribute supported

After studying business in Toulouse, Jean-Philippe Ruggieri had started his career “in the family real estate group” located in the Pink City. Having joined Nexity in 2001, “he very actively participated in the growth of the Group and in particular initiated the development of new service businesses”, adds the company.

Nexity concludes its press release with this sentence: “Our very warm thoughts go out to his family. “

At midday, Julien Denormandie, Minister to the Minister of Territorial Cohesion and Relations with Local Authorities, in charge of the City and Housing, also expressed his emotion via a message posted on his account Twitter.