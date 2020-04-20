Coronavirus Detector: Iran’s Bomb Detector-Like Machine Said to Locate Virus in 5 Seconds

Most countries around the world are now eyeing a new coronavirus machine from Iran. This device claims to detect the virus within 300 feet away for only five seconds. Unlike their claimed coronavirus devices, Iran’s pride looks different since its design is similar to a bomb detector that was used before to fraud people.

Coronavirus has now confirmed cases of over 2 million and resulted in the death of not more than 170,000 around the globe. Governments worldwide are taking serious precautions for citizens to protect them from getting the disease. Unfortunately, these actions don’t seem to be enough. This is where Iran wants to make a change.

According to Daily Mail UK, the Iranian government led by their Revolutionary Guard chief Hossein Salami recently introduced a handheld device that claims to detect the deadly Coronavirus for only 5 seconds within 300 feet away. Salami boasted that their local scientists had made the ‘state of the art’ device to help most countries locate the virus without using any of the costly processes like rapid testing or blood tests.

Iran also claimed the device to be 80% accurate and can be used not only for the SARS-CoV-2 but for any viruses active today. Salami said that the Coronavirus detector is now ready to ‘screen people on a larger scale.’

Unfortunately, Iran did not explain how this device works for public usage. What we know is that it creates a ‘magnetic field’ with its installed antenna. Health officials only have to point the machine in the possible infected place, and it will automatically detect virus for only 5 seconds, as per Iran officials.

Here’s where Iran has been criticized. The said Coronavirus detector, apparently, has the same appearance and design with a famous fake bomb-detector device used by Britain’s conman named James McCormick in 2013.

Back then, McCormick was penalized for a $21 million fraud case due to his selling of fake bomb detectors that looked like Iran’s device. It turns out in the end that the device was useless after all and cannot do anything– contrary to what McCormick claims it to be. His customers from Georgia, Niger, and Bahrain were the ones that filed a case against him.

Iran has not commented on this comparison but only said that ‘dozens of countries’ now want to look on their device to have a hold at it.

Another factor that makes Iran’s Coronavirus detector controversial is that the country specifically noted that the United States of America (USA) will not hold the device unless the government removes the sanction against Iran.

