Coronavirus Drops Sales of Alcohol, Wine Industry Drinks Cup

When the confinement was announced, the world of wine shuddered: is the sale of alcohol or not?essential to the life of the nation“? The government decided quickly: yes, wine merchants will have the right to open. However, many of them preferred to lower the curtain despite everything. And for good reason: the French do not seem to have the heart to drink.

According to figures reported by Iri and the Nielsen law firm, most consumer products in supermarkets saw their sales increase during the first week of confinement, in the range of 12 to 40%. But not alcohol: sales of spirits and champagnes even fell by 3%. This figure was -1.8% for wine, before stabilizing: in the first two weeks, the drop in sales was 0.2% in the wine department, according to Eric Marzec, wine specialist at Iri, interviewed by LSA.

“Cafes, bars and restaurants are a lost opportunity. The usual consumer circuit is not operational“Explains a spokesperson for the wine industry. The phenomenon did not really create an air appeal on the side of the large distribution. “We observe an epiphenomenon of “Skype aperitifs“ but it is really Parisian-Parisian, sweep the spokeswoman again. As the confinement will last for some time, the situation is more than worrying“

The slump is deep for French producers. Jean-Marie Barillere, president of the National Committee of the Interprofessions of Wines (CNIV), estimates that one should expect a fall in sales of the order of “40 to 50%With regard to wine, all outlets combined. Champagne should expect an even more severe fall: “it is a festive and social alcohol. It’s not what people need right now“, Regrets the one who has the double hat of president of the Union of the Houses of Champagne.

The producers who supply the mass distribution are still the lucky ones, since it is the outlet that resists the coronavirus crisis the best. For those who would have chosen not to depend on mass distribution, the slope looks steep. Not everyone is armed to make direct sales or deliveries, a fortiori now that La Poste’s services have been restricted. “I fear that some small producers are going to shut down», Laments Loïc Tanguy, Founder of the Les Grappes distribution network. “It is the first time that winemakers have begged us to be part of our online wine fair, which we have chosen to maintain. ”

Gloomy period for the wine industry

For the wine industry, this episode is the latest in a black series. A year ago, Donald Trump raised tariffs on European wine, but the United States is the first export outlet for French producers. And since the beginning of the year, Asian countries no longer import because of the coronavirus. Industry players expect another blow with Brexit, at the end of the year, which will further limit opportunities.

It is also impossible to promise producers a rebound in consumption after containment. “I don’t know how we’re going to get out of this crisis, sadly explains Jean-Luc Zell, director of the Château d’Agassac, in the Haut Médoc. I also do not know how we are going to get out of the export crisis, everything is almost at a standstill. This morning, I prepared four orders for individuals” Part of the staff was placed on partial unemployment, except in the vineyards, because nature “to his calendar” The company is now counting on state support measures to prevent its cash flow from melting. Like other French producers, winegrowers can benefit from the solidarity fund set up by the government, deferrals of payment of certain charges, and the support plan for exporting companies.