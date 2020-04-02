Coronavirus: entrepreneurs, experts support you in the face of the crisis

Partial unemployment, deferral of fixed charges … There is no shortage of rescue measures. But it is difficult for an entrepreneur shaken by the coronavirus pandemic to digest all these announcements.

In this exceptional context, employers’ organizations, associations and institutions answer their questions by telephone or email. And can assist them in their administrative procedures for free.

The CCI reassures and guides the bosses

Each departmental Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) has its hotline. In total, 1,500 business advisers reassure and guide the bosses.

“We help all businesses, they contribute through their taxes and have the right to be served. It is our public service mission, ”recalls Didier Kling, president of the CCI Paris Ile-de-France. “There is no online form, the bosses need people. We are the general practitioner who directs our patients to specialists ”, compares Pierre Goguet, President of CCI France.

The network receives more than 10,000 requests per day. “We are working with a call center operator to reduce waiting times. We went from 40% to 90% of calls answered in two days, “he says. “The new phenomenon, underlines Didier Kling, is that there are not only entrepreneurs but also employees, who are wondering about partial unemployment, the obligation to take holidays…”

Designated by the government as the first level of intervention, the CCIs “identify blind spots to immediately correct things,” says Pierre Goguet. The organization can thus alert the State to put pressure on a large group which “does not respect the terms of payment of suppliers”, he illustrates.

CPME unblocks problems on a case-by-case basis

“Bring consistency in a difficult period with contradictory morning announcements in the afternoon. This is the mission described by Bernard Cohen-Hadad, President of the Confederation of Small and Medium Enterprises (CPME) Paris Ile-de-France.

With two advisers, the manager guides sisters and brothers in distress. “The first concern, he says, is social: partial unemployment, what to do if an employee falls ill, how to organize the travel of confined employees …” The second concerns “financial deadlines” such as the deferral of fixed charges (rent , electricity bill…).

The third relates to “the constraints of openness, even for so-called essential activities. Witness this florist who wondered if she could deliver for a funeral. The answer is yes, provided that you respect the barrier gestures and have the tools to do so, which is not always easy, ”he points out.

The confederation, which has 112 regional offices for the same number of telephone lines taken over for two weeks, supports its 150,000 members but also the others.

“We take the boss by the hand, until we unlock a problem, case by case, with Direcctes (Editor’s note: regional directorates for business, competition, consumption, work and employment), from the general directorate of public finance or from a major client who does not want to pay its suppliers ”, affirms François Asselin, president of the CPME. Its role is also to convey the concerns of employers to the government.

Artisans should not miss aid

Since the start of confinement, the Confederation of Crafts and Small Building Companies (CAPEB) in Saône-et-Loire answers 150 calls per day. “We do not want artisans to miss aid,” said its secretary general, Emmanuel Leblanc.

Confined, six advisers including three jurists decipher the rescue measures. “If a bank refuses to make a gesture when the State is 90% guarantor, we intervene as a trusted third party, with the director of the local Banque de France or the bank in question if we know its manager” , he explains.

And to regret: “The employees are worried about their health, the clients postpone their projects… At the same time, the State tells us to work but it closes its public worksites. It’s cacophony and the bosses are powerless. “

Crisis requires, the pushes on the CAPEB 71 mobile application are daily. The goal is to encourage artisans to consult the latest decrypted measurements. “This information is freely available to artisans who are not members,” says Emmanuel Leblanc.

CAPEB is part of the Union of local businesses (U2P). This confederation also includes the Chamber of Trades and Crafts (CMA), which mobilizes more than 500 telephone advisers, and unions by profession: baker, hairdresser … “If he is lost, the boss can knock on these two doors” , insists Alain Griset, the president of U2P.

In daily contact with the government to bring up the problems on the ground, the latter pleads for the reduction of social contributions and taxes: “Postponements will not work. Our colleagues have already been weakened by the demonstrations of the yellow vests and the strikes against the pension reform. “

Technocratic measures deciphered

Freelancers and small bosses in distress can confide, by telephone or by email, to executives and leaders of TPE-PME, mostly retired, members of the Rebound Portal. These volunteers are part of the six associations specializing in listening to and advising employers threatened with bankruptcy or who have already closed their doors.

“The bosses are anxious about the uncertainty because the government’s measures are presented in a technocratic way. Our role is to translate them into practical language ”, explains Christian de Baecque, their spokesperson.

In addition to this grouping of associations, business leaders can find comfort at Les Rebondisseurs français. This network of entrepreneurs, whose membership amounts to 10 euros per year, has the watchword mutual assistance.

The Banque de France, in the event of a credit problem

The Banque de France teams are also on the front lines. In the event that one of them encounters a financing problem with its bank and is, for example, refused the loan guaranteed by the State, nothing is hopeless. Credit mediation can be used as part of a specially established accelerated procedure.

That’s not all. Faced with the recent multiplication of unpaid invoices between companies, Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, and François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Banque de France, announced the creation of a crisis committee.

He is responsible for “dealing in real time with the most serious cases of deterioration in business-to-business credit and encouraging companies of all sizes and in all sectors to streamline their business relationships, ensuring the health of small and medium-sized businesses , more fragile in general than the big ones on the state of their treasury ”.

In addition, any VSE or SME needing more general advice can join one of the “immediately available” correspondents in the 100 departments of metropolitan France and overseas.

Accountants in commando mode

“I work 13 hours a day! The platform of jurists Infodoc-experts managed by Alice Fages is dedicated to the 21,000 members of the National Order of Chartered Accountants. Usually accessible by paid subscription, it has been offered free of charge since the coronavirus crisis.

At the national and local levels, the double objective is to help firms operate and support their clients. “In 14 years in the business, I had only had to deal with partial activity once. Today, I have 120 files on my hands, ”says Arnaud Cayzac, one of the three partners of a firm in Montpellier (Hérault).

On Infodoc-experts – 2000 requests per week – the social section concentrates three-quarters of the subjects brought up from the field: “How to make March’s wages? Do I have to pay all or part of my short-time employees? These are the kinds of subjects that experts answer to their colleagues by email.

Depending on the scenario, requests can also be answered in a Frequently updated Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ). And for the most difficult cases, the Order undertakes to reach the person on the phone.

But this is only one stage of the rocket! “Also for chartered accountants, but also auditors, we have put into service an SOS Cabinet platform,” says Alice Fages. It allows sharing on their organization to continue working. Finally, a free platform is reserved for the general public. It takes up in a synthetic and educational way the elements gleaned from elsewhere. “