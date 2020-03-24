Coronavirus: European stock markets start the week clearly in the red

Always lower. European stock markets seem to want to unscrew again on Monday, as the Covid-19 epidemic continues to accelerate in Europe and the rest of the world, despite the containment measures.

In the first exchanges, the Parisian CAC 40 dropped 4.4%, while the Dax in Frankfurt fell by 4.8% and the FTSE in London by about as much. The European STOXX 600 index dropped 3.6%. A movement that would be in line with that recorded by Wall Street Friday: unlike the financial centers of the Old Continent, the American stock market started to fall again at the end of the session, punctuating its worst week since the financial crisis of 2008.

Investors do not see how the economy will be able to recover anytime soon, given the death toll from victims and the contaminated, which is getting heavier every day. This pushes them to offload their shares massively, sometimes to respond to margin calls from market intermediaries. Especially since the crisis is aggravated by the heavy fall in oil prices, the barrel of WTI – the American benchmark – having fallen this Monday morning to a low of 20 dollars before rising slightly. “The next two or three weeks are decisive. The slowdown in the number of cases must be visible fairly quickly in Europe and a little later in the United States. This is how we will measure the effectiveness of health policy, ”notes Hervé Gouttelquer, analyst at La Banque Postale Asset Management.

Massive but ineffective measures to restore calm

This new fall also shows that the massive measures to support the economy chosen by both governments and central banks fail to bring calm to the financial markets. The uncoordinated nature of these decisions taken one after the other, institutions by institutions, government by government, also reduced their scope.

Worse, in the United States, the Democratic elected members of the Senate in the United States blocked Sunday a bill which would have injected more than 1.000 billion dollars in the American economy within the framework of programs intended to help the companies affected by coronavirus and workers who have lost their jobs. These failures do not risk reassuring market operators: future Americans are already anticipating a new fall in the American stock market. “We can however assume that the two camps will manage to settle their dispute,” says Tangi Le Liboux, strategist that Aurel BCG. But the progression of the pandemic forces investors and analysts to continually revise upward its already exorbitant cost. “

Impact indicators

The publication of several indicators of the economic health of the United States and the European Union is expected this week. This should give a first idea of ​​the concrete impact of the virus on the world economy. We are therefore awaiting the publication of figures for manufacturing activity on both sides of the Atlantic. In China, the fall was brutal. In addition, the United States is also awaiting weekly jobless claims. The increase recorded last week could well accelerate. “The credit markets continue to sell off in all areas while fears of downgrading and default continue,” also worry Esty Dwek, Natixis Investment Managers Solutions.

Noted that the intervention of the ECB still brought calm to the market for government bonds: after having soared, the ten-year rate French and Italian have both stabilized since the 750 billion euros put on the table by the European institution. Admittedly, their level is higher than before the crisis, but the movements seem to have since calmed down, noted an analyst with Danske Bank on Monday.