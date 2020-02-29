Coronavirus fears could dampen the US housing market

The corona virus has caused stock markets to collapse, and no industry, including housing, is immune.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “As investors, mortgage rates hit multi-year lows for fear of a possible one Corona virus pandemics poured them into safe havens like Treasuries and sent them 10-year treasury statement with record-low returns. While low interest rates give hesitant home buyers a reason to buy, the increased demand for housing could further depress historically low inventories. In addition, builders of building materials rely on China, where the corona virus or COVID-19 originated, and any disruption in the supply chain could affect their ability to bring much-needed new inventory to market. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> Mortgage rates hit multi-year lows as investors feared of a possible coronavirus pandemic flocked to safe havens such as government bonds and sent 10-year Treasury bills at record lows, while low interest rates hesitated Giving Home Buyers a Chance Reason for buying could be the increased demand for housing, which may further depress historically low inventory levels, and builders rely on China, where the Coronavirus or COVID-19 originated, as building materials and supply chain disruptions affect their ability could deliver a lot, needed new inventory on the market.

“There is a lot of uncertainty. It is good that interest rates are lower and people can afford a home,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. “But what matters is: affordability or future job security . “

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “There is no question about the fear of a potential global corona virus A pandemic could negatively impact consumer confidence and cause potential buyers to delay their buying decision because a house is a big ticket purchase, and so far the virus has done so Spread worldwide with more than 82,000 cases and more than 2,800 deaths, And the The World Health Organization has just increased The global rating of the coronavirus as “very high”. “data-reactid =” 14 “> There is no question that fear of a possible global coronavirus pandemic could negatively impact consumer confidence and cause potential buyers to delay their purchase decision because a home is a big ticket purchase The virus has spread worldwide with more than 82,000 cases and more than 2,800 deaths, and the World Health Organization has just raised its global rating of the coronavirus to “very high”.

“Uncertainty about the spread, severity, and duration of the coronavirus outbreak increases the challenge of assessing the impact on the real estate market,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic. “Nevertheless, some economic effects are clear. Economic growth is likely to be slower this year than previously thought. A recession in 2020 is unlikely, but cannot be ruled out. The prospect of weaker economic growth combined with the “flight of investors to quality” on the global capital markets has pushed long-term interest rates down. “

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.45% in the week of February 27, compared to a year earlier when it averaged 4.35%, according to Freddie Mac. That rate is the lowest in three years.

FreddieMac 30 year fixed rate mortgage More

“I think the lower interest rates will be too tempting and therefore there will be demand for residential property,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), adding that 2020 was “off to a good start” have.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Low interest rates have already fueled sales activity January, stock sales rose 9.6% to seasonally adjusted 5.46 million year-on-year, the NAR said, and it was the second month in a row that activity increased year-over-year. Selling new houses reached their highest level since July 2007. “data-reactid =” 29 “> Low interest rates have already fueled sales activity. In January, sales of existing properties rose by 9.6% to seasonally adjusted 5.46 million compared to the previous year, according to the NAR and it was the second month in a row that activity had increased year on year, and new home sales have peaked since July 2007.

<p class = “Canvas-Atom Canvas-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “In addition to positive sales data, The start of construction for December and January was also promising, compared to the previous year. Housing starts rose by 21.4% annually to 1.425 million units in January and were revised to a speed of 1.626 million units in December – the highest level since December 2006. “data-reactid =” 30 “> In addition to the positive The sales data and Housing starts for December and January were also promising compared to last year, with housing starts increasing 21.4% annually to 1.425 million units in January and revised to a rate of 1.626 million units in December – the highest level since December 2006.

<h3 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Housing construction in danger“data-reactid =” 31 “>Housing construction in danger

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “But the outbreak of the corona virus could disrupt housing construction in the USA It’s a setback that the market can’t afford, considering that January residential property inventories are at their lowest since 1999 and NAR unsold inventories at the current sales pace with a 3.1 month supply lie has also pushed up house prices, “data-reactid =” 32 “> But the outbreak of the corona virus could disrupt housing construction in the US It is a setback that the market cannot afford considering that inventory levels in January are at their lowest since 1999 and the unsold inventories are 3.1-month supply at the current sales pace, according to NAR. The low inventory has also pushed property prices up.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “” Every time we get some momentum, something appears and disrupt progress, ”said Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders, who predicted that 2020 would mark the beginning of a reversal in the EU Lack of construction workers, an essential factor for the historically low inventory. Now he’s not so sure, but notes that it’s too early to say what effects the coronavirus will have on consumer confidence and the workforce. “Data-reactid =” 33 “>” Every time we get some momentum, something comes up and breaks progress, “said Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders, who predicted that 2020 would be the beginning of a reversal of the shortage of workers in the construction industry, which makes a significant contribution to the historically low inventory. Now he’s not so sure anymore, but notes that it is too early to say what effects the corona virus will have on consumer confidence and the workforce.

The biggest threat to inventory would be the builders’ supply chain. According to Richard Branch, chief economist at Dodge Data & Analytics, who is tracking the construction industry, about 30% of construction products imported to the United States come from China, including residential and non-residential buildings. The products include wallboard, lighting and other materials. In an email, Branch said that China is the largest single supplier of construction products to the United States, Canada, and Mexico, after delivering about 20% each.

