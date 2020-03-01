Coronavirus forces labs to think about relocating to Europe

Since the appearance of the coronavirus, the fear of drug shortages has resurfaced in Western countries. This fear is legitimate, China being one of the main manufacturers of active ingredients, that is to say of the molecule which gives the drug its therapeutic or preventive properties. It may be used in very small proportions, but it is nonetheless essential. However, for twenty years, most pharmaceutical companies have chosen to outsource their production to countries with low labor costs and subject to lower regulatory and environmental requirements Today, 80% of manufacturers of principles assets are located outside the European Union, compared to 20% thirty years ago. About 60% of the production takes place in China and India. In addition to the active ingredients, a large part of the excipients – these ingredients that facilitate the absorption and dissolution of the drug in the body – and intermediates of

This article is for subscribers only. You still have 81% to discover. Subscribe: € 1 for 2 months cancellable at any time