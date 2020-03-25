Coronavirus: from Saturday, only 7% of TGV will be maintained

TGV and Intercity traffic, already very reduced in recent days with the confinement of the population, will be halved again from Saturday.

” We have […] gradually reduce the offer, to about 15% of the usual offer, and we will continue to reduce it this weekend “, from 90 to 40 TGV per day, explained the Secretary of State for Transport, Jean- Baptiste Djebbari.

“A minimum continuity service”

“It is a question of setting up a form of minimal service of continuity during the epidemic” with trains which must not be filled to more than 50% in order to respect the safety distances, and “all health measures “Necessary, summarized the Secretary of State.

There will again be checks at the station from Friday “so that those who travel do so for legitimate reasons” and not to go on weekends or go to confine themselves in the provinces, he added. .

Another 50,000 French to repatriate

Concerning air transport, “there is still a very minimal traffic of around 10% which continues to circulate today”, noted the secretary of state.

“We have a long-haul activity which is still quite significant, in particular to bring the French who have been outside our borders for five or six days now,” he observed.

In the past six days, “more than 80,000 French people have returned to France”, including 17,000 on Monday alone, out of a total of 130,000 to repatriate. “There are still 50,000 left,” calculated Jean-Baptiste Djebbari.

“It pays me” newsletter The newsletter that improves your purchasing power