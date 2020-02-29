Coronavirus has huge impact: biggest blow ever for Chinese industry | NOW

Activity in the Chinese industry reached an absolute record low in February due to the corona virus outbreak, news agency reports Reuters Saturday.

An important indicator of the Chinese industry, The so-called purchasing managers index, fell to 35.7 last month, compared to 50 in January. Every number below fifty indicates a contraction, above fifty there is talk of growth.

Analysts expected the index to end at 46.0. A score of around 35.7 had not occurred since the global economic crisis, and even at the time, the score with 38.8 points was much better.

China hopes that in March a large part of the companies can largely become operational again. Currently, many employees are forced to stay at home and companies keep their doors closed due to the corona virus outbreak.

The number of new infections in the country is decreasing

At the beginning of February, the virus caused thousands of new infections every day throughout the country. This week ‘only’ a few hundred new patients were added every day, and almost all in one region: the Chinese province of Hubei.

The figures give a first look at how the corona virus is going to hamper the Chinese economy in the first quarter. Chinese President Xi Jinping has said on several occasions that an economic blow has been taken into account, and the economy will soon rise again when the virus outbreak is under control.