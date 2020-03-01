Coronavirus: how the SNCF is preparing

The SNCF is on the warpath against the increase in cases of coronavirus in France. Internally, a task force has been activated. Management prepares the decisions that the government could take, such as reducing the circulation of certain types of trains or in certain geographic areas and defining priority trains in Ile-de-France.

“We are working on organizations that would allow us to run trains characterized as vital by the government,” explains the president of the SNCF, Jean-Pierre Farandou. And these would be particularly protected to minimize the risk of spreading the virus. “

If the Minister of Health Olivier Véran indicated this Saturday that, “to date, no restriction has been decided” in public transport, “we will be ready the day the government decides this level of intervention”, ensures the boss of the SNCF. In the meantime, measures have been taken on trains to Italy in particular.

“We make masks available to all our controllers, both to protect themselves and if they have to take care of travelers with worrying symptoms,” explains Jean-Pierre Farandou. There are also measures planned such as the call of 15 or the identity statement of neighboring travelers. In total, the SNCF will order 15 million protective masks.

During its last assessment, the Directorate General of Health said this Saturday that there were now 100 confirmed cases in France. The Minister of Health announced specific measures in six affected municipalities, as well as the cancellation of events, such as the Paris half-marathon or the Annecy carnival. The agricultural show will close its doors a day earlier.

