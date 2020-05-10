Coronavirus in China: first case in Wuhan in more than a month

China raised the epidemiological risk level in a district of Wuhan on Sunday after the discovery of a case of Covid-19, the first in more than a month in the city which is the cradle of the pandemic.

This large metropolis of some 11 million inhabitants, placed at the end of January for more than two months in quarantine, was particularly bruised by the virus, which infected around 83,000 people in the country and caused 4,633 victims, according to official figures.

While Wuhan had not registered any new contamination since April 3, a new case was detected in the city, the National Health Commission announced on Sunday. He is an 89-year-old man living in the Dongxihu district of northwest Wuhan, local officials said.

The level of epidemiological risk in this district was raised from “low” to “medium”, they said.

Wuhan has been considered a “low” risk area since the quarantine was lifted on April 8 and activity is gradually resuming there.

The high school students were able to return to school on Wednesday – all with a mask on their face and respecting strict sanitary measures – after four months of forced vacation due to the virus.

Apart from the Wuhan case, China reported on Sunday 13 new cases of Covid-19 on its territory. It is the first time since May 1 that the country announces a double-digit increase in the number of contaminations on a day.

The overwhelming majority of new cases are located in the northeast of the country, where the city of Shulan has also been quarantined.

China admitted on Saturday that the pandemic has revealed “gaps” in its health care and infectious disease prevention systems. These words come against the backdrop of criticism from US President Donald Trump.