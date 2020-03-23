Coronavirus: in the Loire, Tissages de Charlieu puts on a washable mask

Since Tuesday, masks have replaced jacquard fabrics in the Tissages de Charlieu workshops. In an emergency, and given the scale of the Covid-19 crisis, the Loire company has developed a prototype mask in washable and therefore reusable fabric. Composed in particular of two layers of recycled polycotton and another fleece layer of textured polyester, it was put into production without waiting for the final green light from the authorities.

“It is a mask which could not be approved due to lack of time. However, we had many discussions with the General Directorate of Armaments which encouraged us in our approach ”, specifies Antoine Saint-Pierre, co-director of Tissages de Charlieu.

The company, which has 50 looms in its workshops, says it is ready to produce up to 100,000 per day, if necessary. “Our desire is to be able to quickly supply as many people as possible in order to respond to the health emergency, and to ensure that the stocks of approved masks primarily benefit the nursing staff. “