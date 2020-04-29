Coronavirus: life insurance suffers a very strong outflow

Posted Apr 29, 2020 at 10:36 amUpdated on Apr 29, 2020 at 10h44

The shock is severe for life insurance. In March, French life insurance contracts lost 2.2 billion euros (net), according to provisional estimates published this Wednesday by the French Insurance Federation (FFA). We have to go back to the end of 2011 to find such a level of outflows on this market now weighing some 1.750 billion euros.

In detail, the sums paid by insurers to savers reached 11.2 billion euros. An amount in line with the services performed in recent months even if it is at the top of the range.