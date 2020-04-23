Coronavirus: Majority of Companies Cancel Dividend Payments to Shareholders

Cancellation or reduction of dividends, drop in executive salaries … To face the coronavirus crisis, large companies, sometimes the demand of the authorities to obtain aid, have decided to moderate their shareholders.

Between the brutal deterioration of the economic situation and their obligation to conserve cash, the fall in prices or even the injunctions of the public authorities of many listed companies have decided to cancel or reduce the payment of dividends in 2019.

If others are going to play on other levers with the decrease in executive compensation, only Vivendi is an exception to the rule: the group led by Vincent Bolloré has decided to increase the dividend by 20% thanks to a turnover of business up 4.4% to 3.87 billion euros.

With the Covid-19, it’s the cold shower

Before the coronavirus crisis, shareholders could still rub their hands. According to a count made by Factset, shareholders of groups listed on the CAC 40 could expect to receive in 2020, a record amount of 54.3 billion euros, up 5.9% compared to 2019 …

With the coronavirus crisis, it’s the cold shower. From the end of March, the government conditioned its aid on the non-payment of a dividend. At the same time, certain regulatory authorities such as that of the banking sector in France (APCR) asked the banks to follow BCE’s recommendations not to commit to the payment of dividends for the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years.

Overall, companies have heard the message or because of the crisis that is hitting them as in the automotive or aeronautical sector. Accor therefore gave up paying the 280 million euros in dividends initially planned. 25% of the sum will be intended for a fund intended for its employees. The remaining 210 million will make it possible to face the crisis which should affect tourism for many more months.

Do not upset the shareholders too much

According to a Boursorama study on companies listed on the SBF 120, the vast majority of large groups such as Renault, Engie, Accor, BNP Paribas, Airbus, Fnac Darty … have decided to cancel the payment. In return, Fnac Darty was able to request a state guaranteed loan of 500 million euros to secure liquidity.

Some companies will bet the caution card like Orange. The group has announced that it will reduce the 2019 dividend from 0.70 to 0.50 euros per share. Ditto for Veolia which will propose, this Wednesday, during its general meeting to divide by half its dividend to 50 cents instead of one euro.

