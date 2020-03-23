Coronavirus: no dividends paid to shareholders at Airbus

To mitigate the effects of the coronavirus crisis on its cash, the European aircraft manufacturer announced after having “received the approval” of its board of directors to “withdraw the 2019 dividend proposal of 1.80 euros per share which represents a total value of around 1.4 billion euros. “

In 2019, the group, which employs around 135,000 people worldwide, reported sales of € 70 billion.

In addition, Airbus have obtained new line of credit to bring its available cash to 30 billion euros against 20 previously.

“Preserving the future of Airbus”

“Our priority is to protect people while supporting global efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus. We are also securing our activities in order to preserve the future of Airbus and to efficiently resume operations after the crisis, ”said Guillaume Faury, Executive Chairman of Airbus.

Thanks to these decisions, “the company has sufficient liquidity to meet the additional cash requirements linked to the Covid-19”, specifies Airbus, also announcing the suspension of voluntary funding of supplementary pensions.

“We have canceled our 2020 forecasts due to the volatility of the situation. At the same time, we are committed to guaranteeing the company’s liquidity at all times, thanks to a prudent balance sheet policy. I am convinced that Airbus and the entire aeronautics and space sector will overcome this critical period, ”added Guillaume Faury.

For now, the general meeting of shareholders has been held on May 16 in Amsterdam, but Airbus invites its shareholders not to go there physically.

Takeover in factories

Beyond this financial aspect, the aircraft manufacturer intends to continue to carry out its activities even “in the event of a prolonged crisis”, “by maintaining production, managing its order book, supporting its customers and guaranteeing the financial flexibility of its operations. “

Airbus announced on Sunday that it plans to resume partial production in France and Spain after carrying out health and safety checks linked to the spread of the coronavirus for four days.

These factories produce civil and military equipment essential to the manufacturer’s operations in other countries, such as the United Kingdom and Germany, as well as in the United States and China where satellite assembly sites are located.

According to Airbus, only workstations guaranteeing employee safety will reopen. The CGT criticized this decision, finding that the company put at risk not only Airbus employees and the surrounding population, but also all of its suppliers. According to the union, it is up to the employees to be able to decide for themselves whether they return to work or not.

However, shortages in the supply chain are to be feared.