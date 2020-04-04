Coronavirus pandemic will soon trigger another sell-off on the stock market: Pro

Numerous Wall Street veterans tell Yahoo Finance to prepare for another wave of sales in the markets.

So much for the “rebalancing rally” of stocks that broke out last week.

“Is the market going down 50% after the dotcom bubble? I don’t think it will drop by 50%. I think you will experience another wave of sales sometime in the first half of April and will rally much better from there, ”said Paul Schatz, Chief Investment Officer of Heritage Capital, in The First Trade of Yahoo Finance.

Pick your poison, which could trigger this massive reversal to the late March lows.

Economic data for the next few weeks is downright terrible as the corona virus has brought the US economy to a standstill. Initial unemployment claims of 6.6 million – more than 10 million in the past two weeks – are a sharp reminder of the kind of brutal data that is considered the main risk for stocks.

In addition, investors could be hit by an avalanche of further downward revisions to Wall Street’s economic forecasts by mid-April. This would happen at the same time as another winning season began. Given the unpredictable trends in their business, more and more companies can make forecasts for 2020, cut dividends and stop share buybacks.

In this photo from March 21, 2020, a single pedestrian walks his dog past the New York Stock Exchange, while COVID-19 leaves a typical busy downtown area in New York empty. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday extensive orders that severely restrict gatherings of all sizes for the state’s more than 19 million residents and require workers in non-essential businesses to stay at home. (AP Photo / John Minchillo) More

In short, news flow could adversely affect stocks as the number of coronavirus infections continues to rise in the United States.

“Of course, the whole cake hasn’t been baked as far as the corona virus is concerned. You could go down and double-bottom or go down and make a new low. If we go down and reach a new low, you could go to the S&P 500 1,750, which is pretty extreme, ”warned Frances Newton Stacy, portfolio manager of Optimal Advisor Solutions.

The ongoing upward movement in stocks is also continuing – this may need to be done in a hurry as bad economic and corporate America news piles up this month.

RBC strategists in a new announcement on Thursday pointed to a survey of 185 institutional investors: “Those who describe themselves as bullish or very bullish rose from 51% in our December survey to 58% in March, the highest level since Our survey started nine quarters ago. This contrasts with our December 2018 poll, when the bears spiked and the bulls declined. Those who say valuations are attractive or very attractive rose to 57%, a new record for the survey. “

Trigger the sales alert.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Brian Sozzi is an editor and co-moderator of The first trade at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @ BrianSozzi and further LinkedIn.“data-reactid =” 38 “>Brian Sozzi is an editor and co-moderator of The first trade at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @ BrianSozzi and further LinkedIn.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance“data-reactid =” 39 “>Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance