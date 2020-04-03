Coronavirus: Putin announces unemployed April in Russia

Day after day, Russia tightens the screw a little more. Vladimir Putin decreed Thursday that April would be idle, while preserving wages, in order to control the spread of Covid-19, as the pandemic has not yet reached its peak. “The threat remains. As virologists estimate, the peak of the epidemic in the world has not yet been crossed, including in our country, “said the Russian president in his second television intervention on the subject in just over one week.

“I decided to extend the system of non-working days (in force since March 28, editor’s note) until April 30 inclusive,” he added, ordering that wages be maintained and thanking the medical professions. He noted that this measure had already “saved time” in the face of the epidemic.

In addition to food stores, pharmacies, medical establishments and other stores selling basic necessities, each region will be able to determine, depending on its epidemiological situation, the companies and organizations authorized to operate. Each regional entity will also be able to determine the containment measures that are appropriate for it, certain parts of Russian territory having not yet registered any case of the new coronavirus.

Vladimir Putin once again called on the Russians to show “responsibility” and to follow “the directives of the authorities”.

Moscow main focus

Since Monday, in the wake of Moscow’s decision, the main focus of the disease with 2,475 cases, to confine its population, most Russian regions have made confinement compulsory, under penalty of sanctions. The Russian president noted that in the capital, despite the measures taken, the authorities had “failed to turn the situation around”.

Compared to Western Europe or the United States, Russia remains less affected by the pandemic, with 3,548 cases including 30 deaths officially recorded. But it is nevertheless progressing quickly: on March 25, mid-day before Vladimir Putin’s first speech, she had 495 patients and no deaths.

While most Russians have been forced to stay at home for the past few days, those who have to go to work are still allowed to do so. They also have the right to go out to get supplies in their neighborhood. In Moscow, the number of passengers on the metro fell by 84% and car traffic by 64% compared to the same period in 2019, according to data from the Moscow crisis center.

Poutine telecommuting

Russia, Moscow in mind, is also deploying technological solutions to control compliance with confinement. The Russian capital will in particular rely on its facial recognition video surveillance system and data from telephone operators. The Kremlin for its part said on Wednesday that Vladimir Putin was now teleworking from his residence in the suburbs of Moscow.

