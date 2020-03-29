Coronavirus: Realism is now urgently needed in social policy

The economic crash caused by the corona virus will force realism again in social policy after years of expensive benefits. After the embarrassing failure of the pension commission, swift action in the spirit of Gerhard Schröder is now mandatory.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is not yet considering relaxing the corona measures. A team of experts, however, has proposed ideas to the Home Office based on the South Korean model to get the corona virus under control.

Dhe pension commission set up by the federal government has presented its final report – and in China a sack of rice falls over. For almost two years, the ten-member committee had been looking for an answer to how retirement provision should be structured from 2025 to cope with the rapid demographic change.

But the result was not a “reliable intergenerational contract”, as the lofty work order was, but a hodgepodge of vague recommendations and detailed considerations. Embarrassing. The failure was programmed. Because the number of social politicians dominated in the commission, which is why the three researchers were naturally unable to achieve much. After all, there is less of a lack of knowledge in this country than a lack of willingness to reform, because politicians have preferred to perform the drama “After us the deluge” for many years.

It is therefore obvious that Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil had striven for this very result from the start. After all, the SPD (not only) is pursuing a pension policy course that primarily focuses on the distribution of expensive benefits such as the new basic pension or the stabilization of the pension level.

In good times, politics may afford such self-employment therapy. But the crash of the economy in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic will also force realism back into social policy. And in a crisis, the German population – as the past teaches – is even ready for unpopular reforms. What is needed is a future pact that not only provides a solid, sustainable pension, but also takes care of care and healthcare.

In this sense, in order to design a really “reliable intergenerational contract”, first of all a political commitment by the government is required to devote oneself without taboos to the goal of making the security systems demographic-proof for at least the next 25 years.

Second, a panel of experts needs to be put together that deserves this name. We therefore need a new edition of the Rürup Commission. The working group of independent experts, led by Gerhard Schröder and commissioned by the red-green government after the turn of the millennium, led by economist Bert Rürup, laid the foundation for far-reaching social reforms.

At that time, against the backdrop of mass unemployment, the main focus was on savings. This time there is no doubt that the question of how much medical care is worth to us and how we can still finance it in a rapidly aging society if the proportion of pensioners increases rapidly. Politicians will not be able to avoid raising the statutory age limit faster and, in the longer term, further than previously planned. Because the better the relationship between the employed and retirees, the more social protection we can afford in the future.