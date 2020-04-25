Coronavirus: Rome prepares for abysmal debt and deficit – World

Economy at a standstill, public spending on the rise to support businesses and households … the coronavirus epidemic will bring Italy’s public debt and deficit to dizzying levels.

According to the new document of finance law, adopted Friday in the Council of Ministers and which will be submitted to Parliament, the third economy of the euro zone will experience a heavy recession this year, with a fall in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 8 %.

Consequence: the public deficit will climb to 10.4% of GDP, against 2.2% expected before the outbreak of the pandemic and 1.6% recorded in 2019. Public debt should it jump to 155.7% of GDP this year, against 135.2% expected before the epidemic, and 134.8% recorded in 2019.

Improvement in 2021

The situation should nevertheless improve next year. Rome is therefore counting on a return to growth, with a rebound of 4.7% of GDP, and a reduction in the deficit to 5.7% and public debt to 152.7%, levels nevertheless extremely high.

The European Commission has suspended the rules of budgetary discipline, and therefore the famous rule of public deficits below 3% of GDP, so that member states can face the consequences of the virus and avoid bankruptcies and layoffs.

The Italian debt, which already amounts to more than 2.400 billion euros, is a source of concern, and Friday evening, the agency Standard & Poor’s could publish the revision of its note. She currently ranks it BBB, two notches above the speculative category, while Moody’s rated it “Baa3”, just above the “junk” category.

According to Franklin Pichard, the managing director of Kiplink Finance, S&P “could downgrade the rating to BBB – accompanied by a negative outlook, only one notch above the scale.” If the descent in the “speculative” category is not for Friday, it seems “almost inevitable”, wrote for his part in early April Commerzbank in an analyst note.

“Four Mondays”

These downgrades are feared by countries, as they lead to higher borrowing costs. The pandemic, and the containment measures taken to try to curb it, have put an end to the Italian economy, while the peninsula is the most affected European country, with nearly 26,000 dead for almost 193,000 case.

The deconfinement on the peninsula should be done in four stages, the first of which could start on Monday, predict the media, even if the government has not yet officially announced anything. “These are four Mondays that will punctuate the reopening” of the country after the containment established on March 9, according to the daily “Il Corriere della Sera”.

“Everything will depend on the contagion curve”, but if it does not increase, “the agricultural and forestry machinery factories could reopen on April 27”, then on “May 4, it will be the construction sites and the textile and fashion industry ”, followed the following Monday, May 11, by“ clothing and shoe stores, as well as other businesses ”. The fourth Monday on this list, May 18, it would be the turn of bars, restaurants and hairdressers, according to the same source.

Restaurants open at the end of May?

Other newspapers spoke of a similar rhythm, but placed the opening of bars and restaurants in the “second half of May”. This gradual reopening will in any case be accompanied by strict hygiene and social distancing measures.

Thus, in stores with an area of ​​40 square meters or less, customers will only be admitted one by one, and in the others, this figure will depend on the area.

Bars and restaurants must maintain the distance of a minimum of one meter between customers and favor open spaces to air-conditioned ones, air conditioning promoting the dispersion in the air of any contagious aerosols.

(dpa / nxp)