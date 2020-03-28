Coronavirus: Russia closes all cafes and restaurants from Saturday

Russia is gradually organizing itself in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. After President Vladimir Putin postponed a vote on constitutional reform on Wednesday and advised the Russians to stay at home, his Prime Minister announced on Friday that cafes and restaurants will remain closed from Saturday. The measure runs at least until April 5.

“The authorities of the regions of Russia will suspend from March 28 until April 5, 2020 the activities of catering organizations, with the exception of distance trade,” Mikhail Michoustine ordered. The text also asks the regional authorities to recommend to the Russians to limit their trips, including for holidays or for tourism.

840 official cases and 2 deaths

To fight the spread of Covid-19, Vladimir Putin also decreed that next week will be unemployed, but with payment of wages. He also announced a series of aid for households and businesses.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, has already announced Thursday the closure from March 28 to April 5, in the capital, of restaurants and shops, except food stores and pharmacies. He also ordered compulsory confinement for people over 65 and those suffering from chronic illnesses.

Russia has officially registered 840 cases of patients with the new coronavirus. Two people are officially deceased.