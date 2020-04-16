Coronavirus: the government is still muscleizing its economic response

The bill for the health crisis linked to the Covid-19 epidemic will be colossal. This is what the amending finance bill presented on Wednesday reveals. This is the second plan in a few weeks, after that of mid-March, in order to allow the public authorities to fly to the rescue of the French economy paralyzed by containment.

The figures, no doubt still provisional, since they will depend on the exact duration of confinement and the return to normal, are impressive. The decline of the French economy should reach 8% in 2020, according to the text presented to the Council of Ministers. In 2009, the fall had peaked at 2.9%…

With budget revenues that will collapse due to weak economic activity, the budget deficit will drop to 9% of GDP. The government expects to see the revenues of the state alone collapse by… 43 billion euros! As a result of exploding public spending and a plummeting GDP, the debt, it should jump more than 15 points to 115% of GDP. Public spending is expected to climb 5.1% to 61% of GDP, according to the government. All of Emmanuel Macron’s fiscal policy conducted so far is therefore swept away by the crisis.

The High Council of Public Finance also warns that the addition could be even more salty. He notes that the government’s economic scenario “rests on the strong assumption of a fairly rapid return to normal of activity, beyond May 11”. The Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, admitted that these figures were “provisional”.

To save businesses and maintain household income during the containment period, the economic emergency plan should reach 110 billion euros, against 45 billion previously. It is a question of facing the prolongation of the confinement at least until May 11, that is to say nearly two months, as well as a very gradual return to normal. To this must be added the disappearance of most of the savings provided for in the 2020 budget, like those that the government hoped for from the revision of the unemployment benefit rules, which is suspended. On the contrary, the unemployment benefit at the end of entitlement will be extended to provide a safety net when most of the hiring is obviously frozen.

A bonus for low-income families to compensate for the suspension of canteens

In addition to the extension of the measures already announced, such as short-time working for almost 9 million workers and 732,000 companies (more than 4 in 10 workers) – which should cost more than 24 billion euros – the government has announced new household assistance measures. In particular a bonus of 150 euros for very modest families with the RSA or SSA as well as aid of 100 euros for beneficiaries of APL who have difficulty meeting their food expenses in the absence of a school canteen. An additional hundred euros will be paid per child. 900 million euros will be devoted to it. This money should benefit 4 million households without any necessary steps, according to the Prime Minister, Édouard Philippe.

Companies can continue to postpone the payment of their social charges and taxes, an envelope of 48.5 billion euros in cash measures, including the early repayment of tax credits. As for the Solidarity Fund intended for companies with less than 10 employees, the self-employed and microentrepreneurs, in particular, it will increase to 7 billion euros, against 1 billion euros initially planned to compensate for the month of April. Companies in legal difficulty and collaborating spouses will now be entitled to it. The second floor of the Fund, paid on a case-by-case basis by the regions, will drop from 2,000 to 5,000 euros, in addition to the 1,500 euros check from the first floor. The loss of turnover of 50% necessary to benefit from this last sum will be calculated compared to the year 2019, and no longer only compared to the month of 2019 which will increase the number of beneficiaries. 917,800 entrepreneurs have already requested this assistance in 15 days, according to Gérald Darmanin, the Minister of Public Accounts.

The State has also set aside 20 billion euros to come to the aid of large companies that need it, such as Air France, almost all of whose fleet is nailed to the ground. This support may take the effect of a recapitalization of companies, private or public, or even of temporary nationalization. An assistance fund for medium-sized businesses will be reduced from 75 million to 1 billion in order to benefit from a direct loan from the State. An additional five hundred million euros will be made available to make cash advances to SMEs which will need them to finance the resumption of activity.

7% increase in health spending; bonuses for hospital staff

The plan also plans to kick back in the health sector. Eight billion euros are earmarked to buy essential equipment to fight the virus, but also to pay premiums to carers on the front line in the face of the pandemic. This represents an increase in the national health insurance spending target of 7%, compared to 2.3% forecast before the crisis.

The staff of the departments most affected or who cared for patients affected by the virus will receive 1,500 euros net without taxes or charges. That of the other departments will receive 500 euros. A 50% increase in overtime is planned for all hospital workers in the most affected areas. The cost to the state reaches 1.3 billion. A premium will also be fixed for the Ehpad, it will be negotiated with the staff representatives.

Within this envelope, 1.5 billion is however spent on sick leave granted to employees forced to stay at home to look after their children.

Civil servants in the front line State civil service will receive a bonus of up to 1,000 euros net, as will those of local authorities whose employers decide. Each public employer will designate the agents concerned. The text is expected to be finally adopted early next week in Parliament.

Suffice to say that Agence France Trésor, which places France’s debt with investors on the financial markets, is going to have a lot to do. “Between corporate bankruptcies and debt, we have chosen debt, even if it is not a sustainable choice,” said Bruno Le Maire, before the deputies. Fortunately, France is benefiting from the support of the Banque de France, which is buying back its debt on behalf of the European Central Bank (ECB) to avoid an increase in interest rates. Especially since it will then be necessary to finance a recovery plan, as the Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe has just confirmed.

