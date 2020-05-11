Coronavirus: the sale of masks multiplies the turnover of their company by 5

After weeks of procrastination, masks have become a new everyday object. Antivirus protection without which it will be difficult to resume a normal life, return to work or take public transport. Several million French people will have to equip themselves, giving priority to nursing staff for the famous FFP2 masks for maximum protection.

For the general public, it is towards so-called “alternative” masks that we will have to turn to and it is a vast, almost unexplored market, which is opening up to the business world. One of the most reactive has been IDM’Com, an Orleans-based company that had hitherto specialized in advertising items of all kinds: stationery, signs with the name of a sponsor, screen-printed cars, etc.

On March 17, the first day of confinement, four of the five employees were put on partial unemployment and the turnover went from 40,000 € to 5,000 € per month. Only the manager, Ludovic Foucher, remains active and quickly understands that masks are becoming a public health issue.

A factory in Poland

He says: “With my partner Leïla Dussoubs, we had the idea of ​​soliciting one of our partner factories based in Poland. The latter provided us with microfiber wipes for cleaning spectacle lenses, a fabric compatible with the recommendations of health authorities. »Was it able to supply approved masks? The answer is yes ! As soon as European exports become authorized again, on April 12, packages begin to arrive in the Loiret.

“The first orders were for our professional customers, companies which sought to equip their employees, with the possibility of customizing the masks in the colors of the company. Then, from April 22, we launched a general public site, MaskToSave (www.masktosave.com), by offering masks of different patterns, around twenty in total, ranging from zebra to animals, including super- hero… The demand was immediately strong, ”says Ludovic Foucher.

Full employment for all employees

From 3000 masks per day delivered at the launch of the activity, IDM’Com rose to more than 50,000 orders at the end of April, boosting its turnover to € 200,000 per month, five times more than before the crisis! Promotions

“What was basically an alternative way to save the company has become a fully-fledged activity which has enabled all employees to find full employment to fill orders everywhere in France”, rejoices Ludovic Foucher .

