Coronavirus threatens up to 20% of home sales

Forks and ranges have spread rapidly throughout the business world, so used to exact percentages and figures. All experts agree that it is still impossible to determine the exact impact of the coronavirus on activity, because the fall will depend on the extent of confinement. Thus, the Bank of Spain has pointed this Monday to a fall in GDP of between 6% and 13%. A forecast that in the real estate world means that up to 100,000 sales transactions are threatened by the virus.

It is the most pessimistic estimate handled by real estate portals such as Pisos.com and Hipotecas.com and it would mean that in 2020 some 400,000 operations would be closed, 20% less. This possibility, however, is only contemplated if the confinement is extended and the conjunctural closure of the economy collapses demand. On the other hand, if the first signs of recovery begin to emerge at the end of the year, the drop in trading would be limited to 10%, closing some 450,000 operations.

The director of study services of Pisos.com explained in a telematic press conference produced this Monday that “everything will depend on how demand is recovered” and the unemployment caused by the pandemic. Likewise, it has considered that other factors may also have an impact, such as the monetary policy adopted by the ECB. “In any case, the fall will be heterogeneous,” Font added.

Although different experts have predicted that more mature markets, such as Madrid and Barcelona, ​​will be those that will suffer the most from the virus, from Pisos.com they consider that these cities will be less affected, because “housing is usually linked to GDP” and in these locations there is a powerful “industrial fabric”.

“Last month was very complex and now there is some recovery. Despite this, it is affecting us that many clients thought that the end of the confinement was going to be earlier and that they were going to be able to finish their operations in another period of time, ”said the director of Hipotecas.com, Ruth Armesto.

The drop in trading will be accompanied by a logical drop in prices. From Pisos.com they explain that 24% of the owners who advertise on their portal have already made downward adjustments to their homes, a percentage that last year was around 19%. “It is going to be a good time to buy flats, because there is going to be a general decrease in prices,” stressed Font.

Transfer from rent to sale

But if there is a market that is going to be modified, that is the rental market. To begin with, because in addition to the pandemic, a series of subsidies for tenants have been approved, which according to Pisos.com “leaves the owners little protected in cases of non-payment. The portal certifies that there has been a leak of supply from rent to merchanting, since while ads in the first case have fallen 1% in the second, they have rebounded 10% in the last year.

In addition, the foreseeable collapse of the arrival of foreign visitors to Spain has caused a transfer of properties offered as tourist apartments to “traditional” rentals, which in the case of Pisos.com reaches 11%. “Landlords are looking for more stable businesses,” said the director of the portal’s study service, who also expects the requirements on tenants to be tightened. Pisos.com currently has 650,000 ads and estimates that the offer of legal owners on its website will remain stable in the coming months. .