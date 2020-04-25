Coronavirus Update: WHO Says Re-Infection is Possible, Vitamins C and D Can Help Prevent COVID-19, and More

While the world is waiting for a coronavirus vaccine and cure, it seems like the world is not yet safe from the virus unless spreading it can be stopped. Nevertheless, a researcher said that vitamins C and D could help prevent people from acquiring it–something everyone will need as WHO said that people could catch COVID-19 more than once.

In a recent report by Bloomberg, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that catching the novel coronavirus infection may not protect you from getting it again.

“There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection,” the agency said in a statement.

This comes after some government officials suggested that those who have survived the viral infection will be given an “immunity passport” or a “risk-free certificate” that will allow them to return to work or even travel.

The plan is based on the assumption that COVID-19 survivors are immune from getting re-infected and on antibody test results that have drawn concern due to their unreliability in some places.

Meanwhile, the United States also said they are looking into it as well as “herd immunity,” or when 70% to 90% of the community has developed immunity through infection or vaccine, according to CNN.

Nevertheless, it’s one plan that experts believe is futile and incredibly risky.

Due to the new findings of the WHO, it is incredibly important for both survivors and those who haven’t been infected yet to try and boost their health and immune system–and one of the ways is by getting enough vitamins C and D.

According to OregonLive, a researcher from Oregon State University believes that taking supplements rich in vitamins C and D as well as other nutrients can be “safe, effective, and low-cost” means to avoid COVID-19 infection.

The researcher, Adrian Gombart of OSU’s Linus Pauling Institute, as well as collaborators from around the world, are calling for public health officials to create clear nutritional guidelines.

This, along with washing hands and physically distancing, could help prevent further infections from happening.

“There’s a wealth of data that shows the role that good nutrition plays in supporting the immune system,” Gombart said.

The researchers are now urging people to take a dose of 200 milligrams or more of vitamin C daily, which is much higher than the issued federal guidelines of 75 and 50 milligrams for men and women, respectively.

Additionally, researchers say it’s best to take 2,000 international units of vitamin D.

In other news, the Department of Veterans Affairs is under fire as the number of health care workers and veterans infected with COVID-19 has surged.

According to The Hill, there are more than 6,000 VA coronavirus patients, and over 400 of them have already died due to the infection. Meanwhile, 2,000 VA health workers have been infected with round 20 deaths in their line.

Nevertheless, VA press secretary Christina Noel is adamant that they are keeping their patients and staff safe.

“We understand that this national emergency has generated concern among some employees, but the department continues to be successful in helping America fight COVID-19,” Noel said.

