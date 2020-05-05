Coronavirus Warning: Cashier is Deemed to be the Most Dangerous Place in Supermarkets

Supermarkets and grocery stores are among the few “essential” businesses that have remained open during the coronavirus pandemic.

But anyone who goes grocery shopping should always be wary of their surroundings, especially this one spot that could be extremely dangerous.

According to a report by BGR, the most dangerous spot in any supermarket is the cash register–a place that no one can avoid when grocery shopping. But why?

Although cashiers and baggers are protected with face masks and face shields, and might even have sanitizers as part of their coronavirus-safety measures, these workers have to stand for the entirety of their shift within arm’s reach of customers, which is closer than the six-foot distance that is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Also, everything that is touched by everyone who visits the store will go through the cashier to be scanned. With that in mind, if a single employee or customer has the SARS-CoV-2 virus, it could contaminate the surfaces of the items they bought, as well as the surfaces of the cashier, which then the employees could catch. Since they stay close to every customer, it’s also possible that they transfer the virus to them.

According to the CDC, touching a surface where there are traces of the SARS-CoV-2 virus or the novel coronavirus, could cause someone to contract it and get infected.

“The cashier spot is still the most dangerous since every customer passes this area and stands there for some time while groceries are moving down the counter,” Brandon Brown, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Riverside, explained to CNN.

The program director of the Western New York Council on Occupational Safety and Health, Brian Brown-Cashdollar, said that those who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 are people who are often in direct contact with the public. Unfortunately, cashiers are among them.

Because of this, large retailers like Walmart, Target, and Whole Foods are doing everything they can to keep both their employees and the public safe from the coronavirus, including adding signages at the check-out counter as well as plexiglass barriers.

However, experts recommend that these places adopt cashless payments to avoid direct contact with the customers.

CNN has already reported that one Walmart employee has already died after contracting the highly infectious coronavirus disease after a customer coughed at her while she was working the cash register.

The employee, Sandra Kunz, was 72 years old and is included in the age group that is most at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Unfortunately, supermarkets and grocery stores can’t be closed during the pandemic as they are essential businesses, ensuring everyone at home can purchase food, disinfectants, and other important household items.

Nevertheless, all the public can do is be warier and practice safety measures such as social distancing. It’s also important to avoid touching any surfaces as much as possible and avoid touching your face. You should also wear protective gear like face masks, face shields, and latex gloves.

