Cost of living crisis: Rebecca Kitchen, a single mother, is ‘frightened’ she will be forced to return to food banks.

Cost of living crisis: Rebecca Kitchen, a single mother, is ‘concerned’ that she will be forced to return to food banks.

‘I can’t afford to go grocery shopping every week; it’s becoming impossible.’

Food prices rose dramatically to 5.4 percent in December, surprising many economists and putting additional strain on food banks.

Rebecca Kitchen, a 27-year-old single mother, expressed her fear of having to rely on them again as costs rise.

During the first six months of the pandemic, Ms Kitchen, also known as Bex, was forced to rely on Community Fridges’ services.

While she can now support herself and her son on her own, she says she is “frightened” that she will be forced to seek assistance again as prices continue to rise.

She was also suffering from severe mental health issues during the initial lockdown, and as a result, she fell into “dire poverty,” accruing rent, council tax, and other debts.

Initially, Community Fridges was able to provide her with three days’ worth of nutritious meals.

As the pandemic worsened, however, her local Community Fridge became more reliant on donations, which limited what could be distributed.

She explained, “Sometimes I’d get very wonky fruit and vegetables.”

“Once, I got three mouldy potatoes and some broccoli that had gone bad.”

Ms Kitchen now fears that, as inflation continues to rise, she may have to rely on these services once more.

Even at Aldi, she claims that the price of basic items has begun to rise, with some “ridiculous” increases such as the price of a pack of three courgettes rising from around 79p to £1.19.

She claimed that while she could feed her family on £20 per week in 2021, she “could not do so now.”

“It’s becoming impossible for me to afford my weekly shop.”

