Cost of living: Money-saving tips to help you stay on top of your finances

Cost of living: Money-saving tips to help you stay on track with your finances

The cost of living crisis is expected to reach unprecedented heights in April, so I’ve put together a few tips to help you save money using apps and changing your spending habits.

NHS worker Leah Roberts, a 38-year-old Yorkshire mother of one, has learned to combat rising food and living costs by following a few simple rules.

She claims that making these small changes has saved her “a few hundred pounds a month” simply by being more aware of her spending habits.

We could all use some advice now that the cost of living is skyrocketing.

I spoke with experts to discover some simple hacks to beat rising prices in order to help you save on the little things and possibly put some extra money aside as a cash buffer for unforeseen expenses.

Leah goes to a discount supermarket once a week for “one big shop,” which she says encourages her to use what she already has in the fridge and freezer.

She has signed up for Shop and Scan, and she receives points each week for informing them of her purchases.

She avoids takeout and tries to limit small purchases like coffees in order to save money for larger purchases like her “new winter boots.”

If workers in certain industries contact companies directly, they may be able to save a surprising amount of money.

Leah has a Blue Light Card because she works for the NHS, which is a discount card for emergency services, the NHS, the social care sector, and the armed forces.

Leah said she has saved £8 on a hiking backpack for her son by being “cheeky” and emailing businesses ahead of time to see if they would give her a Blue Light discount.

Leah buys clothes for herself and her son from “a mix of nice quality charity shop clothes and items in the sales” when she goes shopping.

She donates her son’s outgrown clothes to charity or sells them on “preloved sites” as he grows out of them.

“I always shop around for the best deals on my utility bills and never let my contracts expire,” she explains.

“I’m also a member of a number of reward programs and cash-back websites, including Topcashback.”

When I go to the gas station, I use my nectar card.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy