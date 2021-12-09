Could a Chinese debt default by Evergrande cause a crypto market crash?

Is it possible that the Evergrande debt default in China will cause crypto markets to crash?

WORLDWIDE INVESTORS are holding their breath as the Evergrande Group fights to avoid defaulting on its debt.

We explain how a possible collapse would affect cryptocurrency markets, as well as whether or not they will crash.

As with any investment, making money with cryptocurrency isn’t guaranteed, and you could lose all of your money.

That’s why it’s critical not to invest more than you can afford or in something you don’t fully comprehend.

Cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile, and they can swing dramatically without warning.

You’ll be unprotected if and when things go wrong due to the lack of regulation for crypto firms.

In terms of sales, the Evergrande Group is China’s second-largest real estate developer.

Hui Ka Yan, a businessman, founded the Hengda in 1996.

Evergrande is the world’s most indebted developer, owing more than (dollar)300 billion in debt, which is why it’s attracting attention.

A business default, in fact, could have ramifications beyond China’s economy.

Evergrande narrowly avoided default again in November, according to Bloomberg, by paying overdue interest on some of its debt.

Fitch Ratings, a major credit ratings firm, labeled Evergrande a defaulter for the first time today, December 9.

The developer was placed in the “restricted default” category by Fitch Ratings after it failed to make two coupon payments after a grace period expired on Monday.

The designation denotes that a company has defaulted on one or more of its financial obligations while continuing to meet its other obligations.

The impact of an Evergrande default on crypto markets varies depending on who you ask.

To put it another way, it’s difficult to predict exactly what effect it will have.

“Crypto markets are not driven by events that happen in the wider economy,” Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, told The Sun. “A default by a big company like Evergrande, or indeed a global economic slowdown, should not materially affect the price of cryptocurrencies.”

“Crypto is largely regarded as a speculative asset, with stellar past performance that may or may not be repeated in the future.”

He went on to say that “blind bullishness” is currently driving up cryptocurrency prices, and that a potential Evergrande default will not “throw that off course.”

Meanwhile, Susannah Streeter, a senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, predicted that an Evergrande collapse would have a negative impact on the construction and finance sectors, as well as raw material demand.

She added that this uncertainty could hurt stablecoins like Tether because of concerns that the crypto asset’s cash reserves are made up of debt owed to Chinese companies.

“This…,” Mrs Streeter said.

