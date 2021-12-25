Couponing allows me to save up to (dollar)1,000 per month – here’s how you can do it too.

Kiersti Torok, the coupon queen, began couponing 12 years ago to assist her own mother after her father lost his job.

The 30-year-old stay-at-home mom, who has over 2 million TikTok followers, took her pastime to new heights when her husband lost his job due to the pandemic.

She claims that she saves (dollar)1,000 per month by clipping coupons every day.

As inflation hits wallets and bank accounts, Kiersti is one of many Americans forced to make adjustments to their daily lives.

“It’s quite frightening, to be honest.

He was the sole provider at the time, and we had two small children,” she told The Sun.

“However, it was an odd time because the pandemic was causing so many people to be laid off and lose their jobs.”

“It definitely shifted my couponing into “overdrive” to ensure we had enough to get by.”

According to a Congressional Research Service report, 22.1 million Americans lost jobs during the peak of the pandemic between January and April 2020.

Kiersti, who lives outside of Lincoln, Nebraska, saves hundreds of dollars a month by pinching pennies.

“At first, I would spend hours and hours looking for deals!” she continues.

“I spend about 3-4 hours a week looking for deals and putting together scenarios because I’ve been couponing for so long.”

Her passion for couponing prompted her to create a TikTok page to share her success secrets, and she quickly became a viral sensation.

“I stitched together a video.”

“The creator of the video I stitched had asked people to stitch their video with their number one money-saving tip, and all I said was ‘follow me!'” she adds.

“I literally told people I was going to bring couponing into the twenty-first century with digital coupons and rebates, and that if they followed me and spent a few minutes each week following my deals, they would see huge savings.”

“I went from 70,000 to over 500,000 followers in less than a week!”

Kiersti, a mother of two young children, ages four and six, says she does her shopping ahead of time.

She prefers to get her meat from Target.

“When meat products are nearing their expiration date (which is often within 4-5 days of expiration), Target offers store coupons to make room for newer products,” Kiersti says.

“You can frequently save money by stacking these coupons with Target circle offers and store promotions.”

Be selective: Kiersti says to be selective in the deals that you choose to do. When you start couponing, it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of deal hunting and running after all the savings–but unless you need that item or you know someone who needs that item, the only thing you’re running towards is debt.