COVID-19: 6 New Symptoms Associated With Coronavirus Revealed by CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus. Aside from these six symptoms, there have also been other findings that you need to be aware of to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Based on the CDC’s website, they added the following: “Chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell” now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the other symptoms of COVID-19.

The CDC noted that the patients infected with COVID-19 typically show symptoms within 2 to 14 days from the exposure to the coronavirus.

As the coronavirus cases around the world are nearing 3 million, the search for knowledge regarding the deadly pandemic continues to evolve.

The immediate response advised by medical professionals upon experiencing “trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face,” is to go get yourself checked right away, as the CDC notes.

People with underlying health issues like heart or lung disease, or diabetes are most vulnerable to the virus–even younger individuals are dying because are dying of sudden strokes.

Mount Sinai Health System’s neurosurgeon Dr. Thomas Oxley said that the virus is causing clots in arteries which result in “severe strokes.”

Oxley told CNN, “Our report shows a seven-fold increase in incidence of sudden stroke in young patients during the past two weeks,” and added, “Most of these patients have no past medical history and were at home with either mild symptoms (or in two cases, no symptoms) of COVID.”

Dr. Esther Freeman, a dermatologist at Massachusetts General Hospital spoke with NBC stating that there is an unusual skin issue called “COVID toes” associated with the virus.

“Purple lesions” could suddenly appear either on patients’ feet or hands. She has a theory that should be tested, because “COVID toes” may appear with or without the other symptoms associated with the virus.

“One hypothesis is there’s just a lot of inflammation caused by the virus,” she said. The other theory is that it could be the result of blood vessel clots, she said, though she noted that she didn’t “feel comfortable saying it’s one or the other.”

As the virus continues to evolve so should our understanding of it. Given that the virus has now over 30 strains and more symptoms, it’s prudent to know more about the coronavirus to be one step closer to finding the cure.

We have already discussed in length about topics regarding the novel coronavirus and its effects around the globe. If you’d like to know more about it, the link is available here.

