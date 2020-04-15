COVID-19: Adidas Eyeing to Print 3D Face Shields for Healthcare Workers

Adidas joined the fight against the coronavirus as it committed to producing 3D-printed face shields to help protect healthcare workers as they battle dreadful pandemic.

The famous sports apparel company teamed up with digital manufacturing company Carbon to produce 3D-printed face shields using the same material that the two companies used in making high-performance 3D printed footwear. Earlier, Adidas collaborated with Carbon to create soles for sports footwear using Carbon’s 3D printing technology. Now, they will be applying the same technology to produce 3D-printed face shields for healthcare workers.

Carbon said that 3D-printed face shields are easy to produce. They are eyeing to initially manufacture 18,000 face shields in a week and eventually boosting it to more than 50,000. The digital manufacturing company also disclosed that it would share the print files with its partners worldwide to allow its mass production in different parts of the world. Silicon-valley based technology firm added that anyone who has access to a Carbon printer and material could make the face shields for their local area.

“Elastomeric Polyurethane is the material to be used for the face masks. It is well-suited for protective face shields since it is highly elastic and tear-resistant. Likewise, it is comfortable, which is an important factor given that healthcare workers often need to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) for long periods,” Adidas said in a statement. The material is reusable since it can be sanitized following existing protocol being implemented in healthcare institutions.

Adidas explained that US healthcare organizations, first responders, and communities are the intended users of the 3D face masks since they need it the most and due to the shortage of face mask supply. Adidas added that interested organizations could submit their request for 3D-printed face shields at www.carbon3d.com/covid19. The company committed to responding to as many requests as possible immediately. However, the company noted that they would prioritize the distribution of face masks to areas affected by COVID-19 that need it the most.

Adidas joins the long list of high-profile brands who are striving to make a meaningful contribution as the world puts all its efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic. According to the World Health, 1, 844, 863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 213 countries, areas or territories worldwide with about 117, 021 confirmed deaths due to the pandemic.

Producing 3D face masks is the latest collaboration between Adidas and Carbon. The two firms’ partnership started when Adidas decided to embrace 3D digital technology in design a futuristic kind of sneaker. They pushed the boundaries of performance footwear and technology with their latest innovation called Futurecraft. With the help of Carbon’s 3D printing technology, it allowed Adidas to create footwear that are tailored to the athlete’s needs. The 3D concept is part of the ‘Futurecraft series’, a forward-looking initiative that places open source collaboration and craftsmanship at the heart of design to drive innovation across all elements of production. The Futurecraft 4D midsoles have been nominated by for the Consumer Product of the Year in the 2019 3D Printing Industry Awards.