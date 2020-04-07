Covid-19: ArcelorMittal to shut down Florange coking plant by end of April

The Covid-19 crisis “makes it necessary to implement adaptation measures”. Consequence: the coking plant at the ArcelorMittal site in Florange in Moselle, which employs 170 people, “will be stopped at the end of April with the aim of final cessation as soon as possible,” the group announced in a press release on Monday. ” a social economic committee (CSE).

“This project follows the slowdown of the Dunkirk site, which greatly reduced the company’s need for coke” with the Covid-19 crisis, specifies the world leader in steel.

The group had announced in February that the installation would be stopped by 2022-2023, but “this crisis makes it necessary to implement adaptation measures, in order to preserve the company’s assets to allow its continuity and to put it in the best possible conditions for recovery when the health crisis ends, “he explained.

“The demand has suddenly slowed down”

“In recent weeks, the Covid-19 crisis has profoundly disrupted our commercial and economic environment: demand has abruptly slowed down in many market segments, including the automobile and to a lesser extent industry and construction, even if it remains strong in steels for food packaging ”, adds the group.

In addition to the health crisis, the steel group has launched an “investment plan aimed at reducing its CO2 emissions by more than 30% by 2030” and therefore reducing its coke requirements. “The Dunkirk site could become self-sufficient in coke in the short term,” he recalls.

An extraordinary CSE is scheduled for Tuesday in Florange, marked by the closure of the blast furnaces in spring 2013. “A new fight is underway to preserve employees and jobs”, reacted FO.

An advanced calendar

“The moment is complicated, I don’t know how we’re going to negotiate with management, we can’t move, we have to be physically present,” reacted Julien Walterspieler, CFDT manager, majority union. “We expected it, but maybe not as quickly.”

The management ensures that, “in view of the demographic prospects of the company, all the conditions are met to be able to propose a new professional project internally to each employee of the coking plant”.

The mayor of Florange, Rémy Dick, says he is concerned by “the advancement of the calendar in a period where social protests are particularly complicated and where public, health and political authorities are all concerned in the fight against the epidemic”.

The Florange site, which employs a total of almost 2,300 people, stopped its activities for a week at the end of March, long enough to put in place health protection measures.