Covid-19: Aubry deems it difficult to hold the Braderie de Lille

The mayor of Lille Martine Aubry on Friday deemed the holding of the town’s Braderie “difficult”, due to the Covid-19 epidemic. The largest flea market in Europe is a priori scheduled this year on September 5 and 6. However, no decision has been taken.

“It seems difficult to me” that it will take place “but let’s wait to see what will happen,” said the former minister during a press conference. largest flea market in Europe.

No registration yet

“We don’t take any registrations today. For second-hand dealers (it is in June). For individuals, it is in July. We will see where we are, ”added Martine Aubry. She also announced the cancellation of Lille Plage, scheduled for this summer.