COVID-19: Both Apple Maps and Google Maps Now Show COVID-19 Testing Sites

Apple Maps stepped up in providing all locations of COVID-19 testing sites for all 50 states, including Puerto Rico.

Apple Maps now shows the COVID-19 testing sites all across the 50 states as well as Puerto Rico as first reported by TechCrunch,

You can type in the search bar terms like “COVID-19 test” or “coronavirus test.” It automatically tells you of the centers where you can get tested for COVID-19 if ever you feel the need or urge to do so. You would immediately know which is closest, and you can also share it with your friends and family, especially if you are concerned about them.

You will also see the “COVID-19 Testing” search term, which would appear at the top of the search bar for your convenience, similar to what you’d typically see if you type in something like “malls’ or “coffee shops.”

Apple Maps show all the relevant information in regards to the testing sites, which include the site’s hours, address, phone number, and a stern warning that “COVID-19 testing may require a doctor’s referral and an appointment at the testing center.” This also provides a link to a website for the healthcare provider offering the tests.

This update on Apple Maps is due to Apple launching its new web portal just a week ago. The latest update lets hospitals and healthcare providers submit their information, which can be viewed on Apple Maps; this handy update was detected first by 9to5Mac.

Google already began listing COVID-19 test centers to incorporate its search results in most states in the United States. The only states left that don’t have the support yet are in Maine, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

It appears that the search doesn’t nearly show as many testing centers in Google Maps compared to Apple’s Apple Maps, for the time being at least.

For example, Apple Maps show several test centers in Arizona, while if you search it in Google Maps, the search doesn’t show any testing center in the area. However, if you do a Google search instead, it will show testing centers within the state. Not to worry, since Google already told The Verge that they are working to streamline testing center information to Google Maps and not just in the search results.

Since then, Apple has made some updates to its mobility trends site. This includes adding more cities to the roster like Las Vegas, New Orleans, Portland, Salt Lake City, and San Diego.

Both Apple and Google have teamed up to create a coronavirus tracking system that will be built directly into iOS and Android sometime soon.

