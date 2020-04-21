COVID-19: Buying Grocery Items in the Time of Pandemic; Here’s How to Stay Safe

The current health crisis is sweeping the world, ignoring known boundaries and nationalities. COVID-19 has significantly disrupted our everyday lives. It has restricted our movements and daily routine like going to work and traveling like we usually do. Most of us are currently confined in the corners of our homes after governments imposed social distancing and quarantine measures in different parts of the globe to curb this illness. In a recent report, there are roughly 3 billion people worldwide under some form of lockdown due to this pandemic crisis.

Amidst the restricted movement and social distancing, a lot of people are asking how they can buy essential items that they need in their daily lives. And how can they do that safely?

Online grocery shopping is such a blessing in this difficult time, for it lets us avoid going to the store. In a report, Fox News offered some guidance on ordering grocery items online.

READ ALSO: 600 Dead And 3,000 In The Hospital as Iranians Believed Drinking High-Concentrations of Alcohol Can Cure The Coronavirus

READ ALSO: U.K. to Hold the World’s Biggest Single Trial of Possible COVID-19 Treatment

Consumers have three options when it comes to online grocery stores. One of these is Instacart. It is a grocery delivery and pick-up service company that, according to the report, “lets you shop at a host of stores, including Aldi, Sprouts, Costco, Sam’s Club, Albertsons, Superior Grocers, Vons, SaveMart, Foods Co. and Food Maxx.” The company’s services can be accessed through their website or by downloading the free mobile app on an Apple or Android phone.

Item’s prices will vary from one store to another since each store sets its prices. Do not be surprised that the price will be a little higher through Instacart than going to the store in-person. The added cost is for convenience in shopping. For newbies, the first delivery is free. But the succeeding deliveries will be charged: $3.99 to $7.99 for individual deliveries, or $9.99 per month or $99 per year for subscribers. Orders must be at least $10.

Another option is Walmart Grocery, wherein a consumer can order items online from the nearest store. The good thing about Walmart is it has a free trial that runs for 15 days. That is half a month of free grocery deliveries. After the trial period, there are two subscription packages, $12.95 per month or $98 every year. “You can also pay per delivery, at around $9.95 a pop,” the report said. Deliveries can either be on the same day or the following day depending on the demand.

To order through Walmart, visit grocery.walmart.com or download their app at Google Play for Android users and App Store for iPhone users.

Read: Walmart App Lets Buyers Scan Items While Shopping And Skip Checkout Lane

Tech giant Amazon has also joined the online grocery stores through its subsidiary Amazon Fresh. However, first-time buyers on Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods will have to wait a little longer since new delivery and pick-up customers are on the waiting list at the moment. On the bright side, Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Student members are entitled to get free deliveries. To order or get on the waiting list, consumers can check the Amazon Fresh homepage on Amazon.com or get the free Amazon app for Android or Apple.

Studies have shown that coronavirus is capable of clinging to surfaces, including fabric, for a longer time than initially thought. Fox News listed some precautionary measures in bringing groceries inside the house:

As they said, “it is better to be safe than sorry.” Right now, it is highly recommended to impose safety measures that will help keep the coronavirus out of our homes.

Also Read: [WARNING] Buying Items Online May Transfer Coronavirus From China? Amazon Takes Immediate Action