COVID-19 could become endemic as early as 2024, according to Pfizer.

Pfizer predicts that COVID-19 will become endemic in 2024.

Some regions will transition to endemic status next year, while others will remain pandemic, according to one executive.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to executives from the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, COVID-19 could become an endemic disease as early as 2024.

During the company’s Analyst and Investor Call, Nanette Cocero, Global President of Pfizer Vaccines, stated, “We believe COVID-19 will transition to an endemic state, potentially by 2024.”

It could become endemic once vaccines have provided sufficient immunity to populations around the world, or hospitalizations and deaths have been reduced, she added.

According to Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten, the length of time will be determined by the disease’s evolution and how well vaccines are deployed in low-vaccination areas around the world.

“It appears that some regions will transition to an endemic model in the next year or two, while others will remain in pandemic mode,” he said.

“The emergence of new variants may also have an impact on how the pandemic unfolds,” he added.

A pandemic, such as COVID-19, is a worldwide epidemic that has spread to all countries, whereas an endemic is a disease that affects a specific population or country.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.34 million people in at least 192 countries and regions since December 2019, with more than 273 million cases reported worldwide.