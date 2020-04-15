COVID-19 – France Backs Global Ceasefire Call; China Cuts Rates

By Gina Lee and Peter Nurse

Investing.com – French President Emmanuel Macron said he has secured the agreement of three of the five permanent members of the United Nations’ Security Council to back a call by the UN for a global ceasefire so the world can focus on the coronavirus epidemic.

The French leader said he was hopeful of securing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s agreement in the coming hours.

France’s retail sales sank 24% in March from February, down 7.2% in the first quarter from the previous three months, data from the central bank showed on Wednesday.

Sales of industrial goods were down over 43% while food sales fell only 0.9%, the Bank of France said.

Denmark will reopen its primary schools and kindergartens for the first time in a month.

Germany‘s confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,486 to 127,584, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday, meaning the number of new infections rose after four days of decline. The reported death toll has risen by 285 to 3,254.

Italy reported its fewest new cases in a month on Tuesday, while Spain‘s fell to the lowest in over two weeks.

The U.K.’s economy could shrink by 35% in the second quarter of the year and unemployment soar by more than 2 million, according to an assessment by the Office for Budget Responsibility, the government’s independent economics forecaster.

The International Monetary Fund forecast that the global economy is likely to shrink by 3.0% during 2020, the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Asia-Pacific:

China‘s central bank on Wednesday cut the interest rate on its medium-term funding for financial institutions to 2.95%, the lowest on record, from 3.15%. The move should pave the way for a similar reduction to the country’s benchmark loan prime rate, which will be announced on the 20th, to lower financing costs for companies hit by the pandemic.

Japan‘s death toll from the coronavirus could reach 400,000 without measures to stem the contagion, according to a health ministry projection reported by local media. The health ministry could not immediately confirm the report.

The country has been relatively lightly hit so far, with just over 100 deaths reported to date.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern led lawmakers, including the leader of the opposition and public service chief executives, in a 20% pay cut for six months to support those who have lost jobs or have to rely on wage subsidies due to the virus.

The pay cut will not apply to other members of the public services such as frontline medical staff.

Americas:

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic while his administration reviews its response to the global crisis.

The United States is the biggest overall donor to the Geneva-based WHO, contributing more than $400 million in 2019, roughly 15% of its budget.

President Trump also said he is close to completing a plan to end the coronavirus shutdown and reopen the battered U.S. economy with some parts of the country likely to be ready to go before May 1.

New York City, the hardest hit U.S. city in the coronavirus pandemic, revised its official Covid-19 death toll sharply higher to more than 10,000 on Tuesday, to include victims presumed to have perished from the lung disease but never tested.

Airlines agreed in principle a deal for $25 billion in aid from the federal government.