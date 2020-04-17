COVID-19 Glasses? Rokid T1 Glasses Can See People Infected By The Coronavirus

As the world continues to be battered by the coronavirus, many groups have been trying to do their part in preventing further infections, finding a vaccine, developing a cure, and implementing lasting changes to the healthcare industry. According to a BGR report, currently, there are still no specialized treatments that can help the human body cure COVID-19. Also, there is no effective way to track an infected person to avoid the further spread of the virus.

Different measures are being conducted by researchers and scientists to respond to these outbreaks. Coronavirus antibody tests, for example, could locate the immunity of an individual against the coronavirus. Meanwhile, contact-tracing gadgets, such as smartphones, can identify a person infected by COVID-19 and prevent further community-based infections. And now, a pair of glasses may help people avoid being infected by possibly sick individuals.

According to a Techcrunch report, China, the country where the virus originated, is using thermal imaging wearables to detect coronavirus infections. And these gadgets could soon be shipped to the US.

According to US Director Liang Guan, Rokid, a Hangzhou-based AI startup company, is negotiating with several companies in the US to sell their T1 glasses. Could this be the solution to prevent further infections caused by the coronavirus?

According to the Techcrunch report, Rokid is one of the Chinese companies that are trying to address the ongoing pandemic caused by COVID-19. Lian Guan explained that Rokid’s special glasses called T1 is capable of detecting the temperatures of 200 individuals within two minutes from the distance of 3 meters using an infrared sensor.

The device uses a Qualcomm CPU, 12-megapixel camera, and provides augmented reality features allowing hands-free voice controls and recording live videos and photos at high definition.

Rokid is also offering software solutions and Internet of Things (IoT) for facial detection and data management in its T1 glasses packages. The Rokid T1 glasses can be set up for IoT capabilities for commercial clients to sync the device to their platforms via USB connection.

US regulators, however, are cautious with the Chinese tech firms. Issues of data privacy, spying, and weak security measures have been hounding many China-based tech firms and their products. However, Rokid clarified that it doesn’t collect data and sensitive information from their T1 glasses.

The Chinese company plans to support businesses, hospitals and law enforcement agencies in the US by offering B2B sales of their T1 glasses. Rokid is currently working on arrangements with local US municipalities and hospitals for future shipments of their smart glasses.

However, the names of the hospitals and local municipalities could not be disclosed because of confidentiality agreements between them and the Chinese company.

