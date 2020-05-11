Covid-19: Putin ends paid leave, despite more than 11,000 new cases in Russia

Russia is overwhelmed by cases of Covid-19 contamination. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who addressed the nation on Monday afternoon, officially ended the paid unemployment period which had been in place for a month to encourage the population to respect containment measures. A surprising decision, as the country registers more than 10,000 additional cases every day.

“From tomorrow (Tuesday), on May 12, the unemployed period in force throughout the country and in all sectors of the economy ends. But the fight against the epidemic (from the new coronavirus) does not end. The danger remains, “said Vladimir Putin in remarks broadcast on television.

It is the Russian leader’s third address to his people in less than two months. This speech comes as several regions, less affected, plan to lift Tuesday some restrictions in force since late March when others, Moscow in mind, extended the confinement until May 31.

The largest country in the world has officially counted 221,344 infections since the start of the crisis, including 11,656 in the past 24 hours. Official mortality remains relatively low, however, with 2,009 victims.

Falling oil prices

The country is suffering the economic consequences of the containment, which has slowed the economy considerably. In addition, the fall in the prices of oil, Russia’s key resource, has worsened the situation.

If Russia records a daily increase in the contamination exceeding 10 000 cases for ten days, the Russian authorities affirm that the surge in the number of cases is explained by the multiplication of the tests carried out (5.6 million according to the count of Monday) and not by an acceleration of the propagation. This would also explain the low mortality.

An underestimated mortality rate?

But some in Russia doubt this interpretation and judge mortality underestimated. Without waiting for Vladimir Putin’s speech, the authorities in Moscow and the region surrounding the capital announced the extension of the confinement until May 31 and made it mandatory to wear a mask in public transport and shops, this example having been followed by the second city of the country, Saint-Petersburg.

Several other regions, including those of Belgorod (center), Magadan (eastern Siberia) or Iamal (Russian Arctic) announced a relaxation of confinement from Tuesday, notably allowing walks with children and the reopening of lounges of beauty.