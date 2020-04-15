Covid-19: Trump cuts WHO funding to assess role in “mismanagement of the crisis”

The coronavirus pandemic still kills thousands of people daily, but Donald Trump has carried out his threat by suspending the American contribution to the WHO.

The United States, the world’s largest donor to the World Health Organization (WHO), with more than $ 400 million a year, will stop funding it until it assesses its role “in the mismanagement and concealment of the spread of the coronavirus, “said Tuesday night the President.

He criticized the UN agency for aligning itself with China’s positions, which Washington accuses of having initially concealed the gravity of the virus when it first appeared there in December. Which, he said, prevented the epidemic from being contained “at its source with very few deaths”.

WHO “essential to the world to win the war against Covid 19”

The UN secretary-general immediately condemned, saying that this was “not the time to cut funding for WHO operations,” which “must be supported because it is absolutely essential to the efforts of the world.” to win the war against the Covid-19 “. There will always be time to study afterwards “how did all those involved in the crisis react,” said Antonio Guterres in a statement.

VIDEO. Trump threatens to suspend US contribution to WHO

On the health front, the United States recorded a dark record Tuesday with more than 2,200 additional deaths from the new coronavirus in 24 hours, the heaviest daily toll recorded by a country. Their total toll, also the heaviest in the world, amounts to more than 25,700 dead and 600,000 cases of contamination recorded.

