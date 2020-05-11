COVID-19 UK Update: People Doing Low-Skilled Jobs Have a Higher Death Rate Than Most in The U.K. New Analysis Show

Men who choose to have low-skilled jobs are dying from the coronavirus as compared to men with highly-skilled jobs based on statistics from the United Kingdom.

Recent data has shown that the related COVID-19 deaths from both England and Wales’ working population have shown that men working from specific occupations are more prone to the virus. The statistics came from Britain’s Office for National Statistics or the ONS.

The jobs included are from taxi drivers, chauffeurs, bus and coach drivers, sales and retails assistants, and surprisingly even chefs. From the analysis, people who tend to have more contact with the outside world are prone to coronavirus.

The coronavirus-deaths that were registered up until Apr. 20 found out that men and women who work under social care, for example, care homes and home carers, have “significantly raised rates of death,” says the ONS.

It’s not the same for the doctors and nurses, however. The statistics adjusted for age but not other factors as ethnic groups or places of residences as of yet.

The government in the U.K. has come under fire from time to time because of many factors. It’s because failing to reach testing targets, a lack of protective gear for the healthcare workers, and, most of all, the lack of clarity when it comes to the message the government stands against the coronavirus.

Neil Pearce, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics in the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said that the analysis for COVID-19 is “largely an occupational disease” in the working-age population.

Pearce also said: “Nevertheless, the findings are striking, and emphasize that we need to look beyond health and social care and that there is a broad range of occupations which may be at risk from Covid-19. These are many of the same occupations that are now being urged to return to work, in some instances without proper safety measures and PPE being in place.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called upon the people across the U.K. to return to work if they can’t do it from home. The statement given on Sunday shows him saying, “We now need to stress that anyone who can’t work from home, for instance, those in construction or manufacturing, should be actively encouraged to go to work.”

Several groups representing U.K. businesses, as well as the workers, have heavily criticized the government’s decision to ease the lockdown. The complaint about the lack of crucial details as to how companies should work safely despite COVID-19 still very much a real threat.

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress said on Twitter, “Lots of working people will feel anxious and confused after listening to Boris Johnson … So how can the (Prime Minister) – with 12-hours’ notice – tell people to go back to sites and factories? It’s a recipe for chaos,”

