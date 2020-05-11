COVID-19 Update: China Finds New Wave of Coronavirus Cases After Ease Lockdown

After China re-opened the country due to a lower number of positive Coronavirus cases, the country is now slowly repeating the same routine again.

Health experts reported new clusters of COVID-19 cases in China’s first virus epicenter, Wuhan. Another Chinese city named Shulan, in Jilin province, which is both near Russia and North Korea, also recorded new cases.

Aside from China, South Korea, and Germany, that also ease restrictions now had positive cases again. What does this mean?

On Sunday, May 10, Chinese authorities had reported new cases found in the former epicenter of the virus and where it originated, Wuhan province.

Since Mar. 11, five cases were included in the report becoming the highest number of new cases after a lockdown in China so far. All cases said to be living in the same compound.

One of the victims was identified as the wife of the 89-year-old man that acquired the first disease. All of the cases were said to be local transmissions, but all asymptomatic– meaning no symptoms were shown in their bodies.

Unfortunately, ever since China ease lockdown on Apr. 8, authorities still monitor hundreds of asymptomatic cases in the province.

Not only Wuhan became re-infected with the virus, a Chinese city called Shulan nearby the borders of Russia and North Korea also recorded new clusters.

On the same day, Shulan was reclassified by the government as ‘high-risk’ after recording an additional 12 new cases. This includes a 28-year-old woman, a 45-year-old man, and a 56-year-old man.

All the cases were locally transmitted, but authorities still investigate how it happened. One of the under-investigation is a 45-year-old woman who has no residential or travel history outside the province, and no known contact history with people returning from overseas or key provinces.

A WeChat account also showed that in the last weeks of April, a lot of residents from Shulan came back to China from the Russian border.

Obviously, no one is happy with this re-infection. On the country’s social media account, citizens said that the additional cases were terrible.

“Before [now] there were almost no transfers from asymptomatic to confirmed diagnosis in Hubei province,” wrote a resident. “Government should respond to social concerns in a timely manner.”

“It’s not easy to slow down,” wrote by another. “I felt a little relaxed, and now it starts again, and I’m starting to panic again. Come on, Wuhan.”

China is not the only worried about re-infection. Other countries that also ease lockdown like South Korea and Germany also detected new cases– saying the 2nd wave of the virus is now coming.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that “we must never lower our guard regarding epidemic prevention” after finding the news. “It’s not over until it’s over.”

Germany’s Center for Disease Control, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), said that they aren’t yet sure about the re-infections, but the increase in reproduction rate “makes it necessary to observe the development very closely over the coming days.”

Does this mean we can’t escape the disease?

