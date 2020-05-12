COVID-19 Update: New Coronavirus Outbreak In South Korea Focuses On LGBTQ: Gay Men Not Allowed To Donate Plasma

A new COVID-19 outbreak struck South Korea, pushing the authorities to investigate bars and nightclubs in the capital Seoul. According to NBC News’ previous report, LGBTQ clubs are being investigated by the local officials since homosexuality is often taboo in the country, and the individuals involved may be hesitant to come forward.

On Monday, May 11, the government officials of South Korea scrambled to contain a new COVID-19 outbreak focusing on a cluster of cases linked to bars and night clubs in the capital of Seoul, searching for thousands of people who may have been infected. Although South Korea applauded in reducing the rate of new infections in recent weeks through its quick and effective action on the pandemic, the local officials are worried about the resurgence of cases that could lead to the second wave of infections.

The officials reported 35 new cases on Sunday, May 10; the second consecutive day of newly infected cases considered as the highest numbers reported in more than a month. 21 of the new cases were connected to several bars and night clubs in Seoul, and many of them catering to members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and the LGTBQ community.

According to NBC News, the LGBTQ clubs raised complications for officials trying to identify those who might be infected by the novel coronavirus in the LGBTQ community since homosexuality is considered taboo, and members are discriminated against, including hate speech and job loss. The local authorities tested 2,450 people who went to the night clubs and bars in the Itaewon neighborhood. However, the local officials are still trying to track more than 3,000 individuals, including hundreds of people who made contact with the club patrons.

“Our top priority is to minimize the spread of the infections,” said Chung Sye-Kyun, the Prime Minister, in a meeting with the government officials.

“We should quickly find and test them, and speed is key.” added the Prime Minister.

The new coronavirus outbreak highlighted the unintended effect of South Korea’s tracing methods, disclosing some of the patient’s information, including their recent locations as part of its approach to battle the novel coronavirus. Yoon Tae-ho, a health ministry official, stated that the approach could scare the LGBTQ community since they could be outed and discriminated once they come forward.

On the other hand, the U.K. already restricted gay men from donating plasma used for coronavirus trials. According to NBC News’ previous report, bisexual and gay men expressed their disappointment and anger after being excluded and prohibited from donating their plasma to a coronavirus research trial in the United Kingdom.

“Not only is it obviously frustrating, but it’s short-sighted. Donating blood, you don’t get paid; it’s about doing something amazing for other people,” explained Ethan Spibey, a blood donation advocate.

The trials based on evidence that COVID-19 patients might benefit from a convalescent plasma donation is led in part by the National Health Service to fight the outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus.

