COVID-19 Update: Scientists Create New Anti-Viral Coating To Protects Surfaces From Coronavirus for 90 Days

Scientists in Hong Kong said they developed an anti-microbial coating that can be sprayed on surfaces to kill most bacteria and viruses –which include the coronavirus — for up to 90 days.

Known as MAP-1, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) said the disinfectant is designed for use across several surfaces including glass, metals, plastic, leather, and fabrics.

The surface coating lasts “notably longer” than usual disinfectants that use alcohol or bleach, which lose their feature as the liquids evaporate, HKUST said.

The anti-microbial coating is based on heat-sensitive polymers that its creators say respond to contamination from touch or droplets. It does its work by freeing a more considerable amount of disinfectant. At the same time, it senses an increase in temperature that could take place every time our hands touch a surface or during moisture from droplets.

The anti-viral coating is expected to hit shops in Hong Kong in May following scientific tests in the city last in February, according to Reuters. Scientists say its ingredients are safe and non-toxic.

MAP-1 has been approved for official and mass consumer use in February after clinical checks at a Hong Kong medical institution and care home earlier this year.

The researchers said shopping malls, schools, church buildings, and sport education facilities in Hong Kong had used the coating.

The anti-microbial coating has been sprayed in the homes of 1,000 low-income families in Hong Kong through the help of a local charity.

“I feel like it has strengthened our protection against the virus,” said Law Ha-yu told Sky News, whose 110sq. ft. home was sprayed.

It only costs £2,050-£5,130 (US$2500 – US$6400) to spray an entire school with anti-microbial coating, depending on its size, The Sun reported.

Germagic, a unit of the university’s business partner, Chiaphua Industries Ltd, is planning on introducing 50ml and 200ml varieties for home use, with expenses ranging from £7 to £25 (US$8 to $31) per bottle.

The anti-microbial coating will go on sale in Hong Kong stores next month. HKUST has yet to comment about whether or not they are planning to sell MAP-1 worldwide.

