COVID-19 UPDATE: Stem Cell Clinics Offering “Immunity-Booster” For COVIID-19 Is Not Safe And Considered A Waste of Money

27 SHARES Share Tweet

Some clinics are showing ads or posts about “Immune-Boosting’ COVID-19 treatments out there, and you should be wary if not avoid them at all costs.

Read More: Wuhan, China Reports First Virus Cases Again!

There are some shady clinics out there that are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to get a quick profit. Clinics not just in the United States but all over the globe have been marketing several stem cells as a means of prevention against the deadly COVID-19.

The clinics have dubbed it “immune-boosting” treatment against the coronavirus, with very little or no evidence at all to back up their claims.

Quick background about stem cell therapy, it is widely known as a promising area that caters to regenerative medicine. Scientists and researchers alike see that potential benefits since it is the building blocks of the body that are otherwise unrepairable.

However, bone marrow transplants for blood cancers as well as early research has not paid off for the time being. Hence the clinics who claim about “immunity-boosting” shots can help people not get infected widely false.

Besides the obvious risk of you losing your hard-earned money, you might be willing to test subjects for all kinds of stem-cell research that has yet to be proven. What’s worse is that you contract something else entirely.

Despite stem cell therapy not proven despite countless attempts, it does not stop profit clinics within the United States and abroad to aggressively market that this works. These unproven treatments are already classified as experiments to avoid scrutiny from regulators.

Leigh Turner, a bioethicist at the University of Minnesota, has been studying the dark side of stem cell research for years already, saying that it takes away thousands of dollars from people who desperate for a treatment not yet proven.

Read More: COVID-19 U.K. Update: People Who Have Low Paying Jobs Are More Likely To Get Infected And Have Died More From COVID-19, Analysis States

He was curious as to whether some clinics would readily try to exploit the ongoing pandemic, and even without trying so hard, he found evidence that this way so. Turner published his findings in a recent journal, which you can see here.

He said to the news site Gizmodo, “It’s not that these clinics have stopped doing what they were advertising before, but they’ve pivoted and expanded their claims. Now, they’re putting out a shingle and claiming that they can treat or prevent COVID-19.”

A clinic in Colorado is offering “Stem Cell Exosome IV treatment for patients that need to boost their immune system and have a powerful viral inhibitor.” And another self-claimed “anti-aging” clinic located in California offers people their very own take-home kits packaged with stem cells in dry ice, with instructions as to how they could use it properly.

Turned has said that the Food and Drug Administration or the FDA has been too lenient with these unregulated stem cell clinics, and only in recent years that the agency is now turning to legal action as to supposed warning letters.

Read More: CORONAVIRUS: Despite Going Into “Modified Quarantine,” Fauci Still Set to Testify on Tuesday